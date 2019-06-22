Tom Hardy officially returning for Venom 2, Kevin Feige says Spider-Man could crossover in future

After Venom was released into theaters, Tom Hardy made it clear he was not really happy about the movie. According to the actor, his favorite scenes were cut out of the movie.

However, whether he liked it or not, Venom was a massive success, making $213 million domestically and $855 million worldwide. Sony’s movie was only $25 million behind the worldwide take of Spider-Man: Homecoming, which had Marvel and Disney’s mighty marketing team behind it.

This meant that a second Venom movie was a strong possibility and despite his original wariness of the finished product of the first movie, Tom Hardy has officially signed on for the sequel.

Producer Amy Pascal spoke to Fandango about Venom 2 and she said that Tom Hardy will be back.

“I can say that Tom Hardy will be back, magnificently playing that character as no one else can,” Pascal said. “When you think of Venom, you’ll never be able to think of anyone but Tom Hardy sitting in that bathtub of lobsters. And once you saw Tom Hardy do this character, that’s all you needed to know.”

As for Tom Holland and Spider-Man, Pascal seemed excited about the possibilities of Spider-Man and Venom facing off again but said she wants the Venom movies to stand on their own without needing Spider-Man involved.

“Everybody would love to see that. You never know someday… it might happen,” Pascal said, who also said that Miles Morales could always appear in the live-action universe as well as his own animated movie franchise, which she is also producing.

One person who is sure it will happen is Marvel head honcho Kevin Feige. He reminded viewers that, while Marvel is making the new Spider-Man movies, he is still a Sony controlled character, so it is up to Sony when it comes to him appearing with Venom or not.

“Sony has both those characters and, has Venom in their world,” Feige told CinemaBlend. “I don’t know what their plans are for another Venom or if they’re doing that. But it seems likely at some point.”

Spider-Man: Far From Home hits theaters on Tuesday, July 3.