The Suicide Squad showcases new footage, director confirms that movie is almost complete.

The Suicide Squad is one of Warner Bros.’s most anticipated movies of 2021. The sequel and soft reboot to the 2016 Suicide Squad by David Ayer is coming in August, simultaneously on HBO Max and in theatres.

As promotions for all of Warner Bros.’ 2021 films releasing in the same way, there was a trailer released showcasing all those movies on HBO Max. In that trailer, The Suicide Squad new footage released, which is sure to get fans even more excited.

The Suicide Squad new footage showcases some of the new cast

In the trailer, fans get to see a few small clips from the new movie. There is one scene showing the characters of Polka-Dot Man (David Dastmalchian), Peacemaker (John Cena), Bloodsport (Idris Elba) and Ratcatcher 2 (Daniela Melchior) all lined up together entering a room. The other, more exciting new footage is Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn shooting up a room in her trademark crazy style.

The first-ever footage for The Suicide Squad released during last summer’s virtual DC FanDome event. A character trailer, along with a behind the scenes sizzle reel regaled audiences.

This new Suicide Squad footage looks to be the next best thing before an official trailer makes its way online. Addressing that, director James Gunn did confirm that the movie was almost complete.

Director James Gunn address status of new The Suicide Squad movie’s production

When responding to a fan on Twitter, Gunn tweeted that he is “a hair’s-breadth away” from completely finishing the movie. This is sure to be great news for fans eagerly waiting on the new movie. Especially given that Gunn called his experience here as the most enjoyable of his career.

Gunn’s The Suicide Squad is a sequel, with many original cast members such as Robbie, Viola Davis, and Joel Kinnaman returning. The movie, however, could also be a soft reboot that could contradict some of the events of that movie, in favor of a new story.

On top of The Suicide Squad’s new footage, Gunn is also working on an HBO Max series, spinning off from the movie. The series will focus on the Peacemaker character played by John Cena in the movie.

With both a movie and a TV series on the way, The Suicide Squad is definitely one comic book franchise to keep an eye out for.

The Suicide Squad releases in August on HBO and in theatres. No word yet on the release of the Peacemaker TV series.