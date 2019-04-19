John Cena is Peacemaker: What we know about DC villain ahead of The Suicide Squad

With the news rumor mill reporting that John Cena will appear in James Gunn’s upcoming Suicide Squad movie, who is Peacemaker in DC Comics?

Why is John Cena in The Suicide Squad?

While he has not signed on to the role in James Gunn’s DC movie yet, John Cena is in negotiations to take on the role of a character known as The Peacemaker, according to Variety.

This comes as a surprise since that was a role that was earmarked for Dave Bautista. It is shocking that Bautista pulled out of the movie.

Bautista was one of the actors who was extremely vocal about Disney firing James Gunn from Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3 and publically asked for a role in The Suicide Squad when Gunn signed on with DC.

Now, he is pulling out because he is too busy.

Couple things I forgot to add on this: First this was the role originally intended by for Bautista but due to his massive work schedule, he had to pass. Also I couldn't confirm but believe Cena would be playing Peacemaker in the film — Justin Kroll (@krolljvar) April 17, 2019

But, of course, James Gunn replaced Dave Bautista with another former WWE superstar in John Cena for the movie.

Who is Peacemaker in DC?

As for who Peacemaker is in DC Comics, he is a very… interesting… villain.

Of course, the entire premise of The Suicide Squad is to create a team that is stacked with villains who have devices implanted in them, forcing them to do the mission or die.

Idris Elba has signed on to replace Will Smith, though Variety also reports that his character will not be Deadshot and instead, he’ll be playing a currently unknown role. Margot Robbie is back as Harley Quinn. Viola Davis is back as Amanda Waller, their handler. Everyone else is new.

The new characters are Ratcatcher, King Shark, Polka-Dot Man, and Peacemaker.

For John Cena’s Peacemaker, he is a villain who is a “peace agent.” He loves peace and pacifism so much that he will kill anyone it takes to make sure there is peace.

The Suicide Squad hits theaters on Aug. 6, 2021.