Just Mercy movie free: Warner Bros offers free streaming as way to learn about ‘systemic racism’

In support of the Black Lives Matter movement, Warner Bros. Studios is giving viewers the ability to stream the Just Mercy movie free of charge for the month.

The 2019 film is a real-life legal drama that stars Academy Award winner Jamie Foxx and rising star Michael B. Jordan.

Warner Bros. Studios makes Just Mercy free digitally

Early on Tuesday morning, a tweet arrived via the Just Mercy Twitter account. In that tweet, is an image showing the movie poster with Michael B. Jordan and Jamie Foxx.

However, the tweet also brought an important message regarding the “systemic racism that plagues our society.”

“We believe in the power of story. #JustMercy is one resource we can offer to those who are interested in learning more about the systemic racism that plagues our society. For the month of June, #JustMercy will be available to rent for free on digital platforms in the US,” the tweet stated.

An image in the tweet continues with, “To actively be part of the change our country is so desperately seeking, we encourage you to learn more about our past and the countless injustices that have led us to where we are today.”

The film is an American legal drama that shows courtroom struggles against racial injustice and mass incarceration. Just Mercy is based on the true story of Walter McMillian (Jamie Foxx), a wrongly condemned death row prisoner. Young defense attorney Bryan Stevenson (Michael B. Jordan) represents McMillian in an attempt to free him of the charge.

The movie is rated PG-13 and also stars Michael Harding, Christopher Wolfe, J. Alphonse Nicholson, Jacinte Blankenship, and Brie Larson.

Viewers will be able to rent the film on various digital platforms throughout June in order to watch the movie free of charge. These include Apple, YouTube, Amazon, Vudu, and other popular digital streaming services.

Jamie Foxx encourages followers to vote on Blackout Tuesday

Actor Jamie Foxx continued to use his voice and platforms online as a way to get others involved in trying to make an impact in the nation. Tuesday brought what was referred to as Blackout Tuesday on many social media platforms including Instagram.

IG users posted a blacked out square in lieu of a photo of everyday activities in support of Black Lives Matter, as protests have continued around the country following the death of George Floyd.

Foxx was among those who posted that image, but he also shared several other important messages afterward. They included messages that encouraged followers in specific states to head to primaries to cast their votes and make a difference in that regard.

The actor was also involved in a peaceful kneel-in event at San Francisco City Hall this past week. San Francisco Mayor London Breed and Reverend Amos Brown were amongst other powerful speakers who appeared for the event.

Foxx received an Oscar award for his portrayal of legendary singer Ray Charles in the movie Ray. He was also nominated for a Screen Actors Guild Award for his portrayal of Walter McMillian in Just Mercy.