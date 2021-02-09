Kevin Feige shoots down any MCU/Star Wars crossover

Star Wars and Marvel will not be crossing over. Pic credit: LucasFilm / Marvel

According to Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige, any fans hoping for a possible crossover between the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Star Wars are out of luck.

Speaking in an interview, the MCU architect addressed the long-standing fan question of whether there will be any connections between the two biggest box office franchises in the world.

"If you'd ask me if anything we're talking about right now was in the realm of possibility 20 years ago, I would've said, 'I don't think so.' But I really don't think so. I don't think there's any reason for it."

While Feige might be trying to hide the real plans, this interview appears to quash fans’ hopes of seeing the MCU heroes in a galaxy far, far away.

Crossover dreams

It’s easy to see why fans have been imagining the idea of the MCU and Star Wars crossing over.

Since Disney bought Star Wars from Lucasfilm to add to their purchase of Marvel, the company has handled the properties well. This includes a slew of Star Wars comics published under the Marvel imprint.

It wouldn’t be without precedent as Marvel’s X-Men once crossed over with Star Trek in both a comic book and a novel. Working with Star Wars wouldn’t be weirder.

With synergy all the rage, it would be easy to imagine the properties connecting. Many fans (including Patton Oswalt) have gone ahead with detailed plans on how the two universes could connect.

It may seem bizarre, yet given how Marvel has a huge multiverse (as shown in the upcoming What If? animated series), somehow having the Avengers meeting Jedi doesn’t seem out of the realm of possibility.

Sadly, Feige’s words indicate that those dreams are, for the moment, just dreams.

Disney taking MCU approach to Star Wars

Ironically, Disney has been taking an MCU-like approach to Star Wars.

While various planned spin-off movies have been shelved, Disney announced a huge slate of new series following the Mandalorian’s success.

These include solo shows on Obi-Wan Kenobi, Ashoka Tano, Boba Fett, and original characters such as a “Rangers” squad.

Also, Feige is working with Michael Waldron (of the upcoming Loki series) on a new Star Wars movie.

At the moment, Disney seems intent on keeping Star Wars and the MCU as separate properties. Yet, given how much money such a crossover can generate, it’s possible it can still happen one day.