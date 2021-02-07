Loki on Disney+ release date, trailer, and cast: What is it about?

Tom Hiddelston on Loki. Pic credit: Marvel

A Loki Disney+ series is an upcoming release from the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and its release date is coming up quickly.

This will be the third series in the Disney+ run and will feature a time-hopping Loki solving problems that popped up over time. There is also a chance this plays into the theme of the multiverse the MCU is introducing in Phase 4.

Here is everything we know about Loki.

This article provides everything that is known about Loki on Disney+ and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s dig down into what is known so far.

Release date latest: When does Loki come out on Disney+?

Believe it or not, Loki is coming to Disney+ very soon. The official date is not yet announced, but we can venture a guess.

Loki it hitting the streaming service in May 2021.

WandaVision was the first Disney+ series and is comprised of nine episodes. The finale for WandaVision is March 5. There will be a one-week break, then The Falcon and the Winter Solder will premiere on March 19.

Unlike WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier only consists of six episodes (although they are closer to an hour each in length).

That means The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will end on April 30.

The next week, Black Widow hits theaters on May 7.

That means we can either expect Loki to hit the next week (May 14) or there could be a one-week break after that to allow maximum time for Black Widow, and Loki could hit on May 21.

It will premiere on one of those weeks because it is six episodes and if it premieres on May 21, the finale will be on July 2.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings hits on July 9, one week later.

Since there is not a week break before Black Widow, we should assume there will be a week break after and that Loki will arrive May 21, 2021, on Disney+.

Loki on Disney+ cast updates

The biggest news is that Tom Hiddleston is returning to the role of Loki in his original Disney+ series. This will be Hiddleston’s sixth appearance as Loki in the MCU.

Previously, he starred as the villain in Thor, and The Avengers, a reluctant ally in Thor: The Dark World, and a hero in Thor: Ragnarok, and Avengers: Infinity War. He also appeared as his The Avengers character in a time-travel scene in Avengers: Endgame, which is how this Disney+ series was setup.

The other big name in Loki is Owen Wilson, who has signed on to play a major role in the series. According to rumors, Wilson will play Mobius M. Mobius, a member of the Time Variance Authority.

For anyone who watched The Umbrella Academy or DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, it is an organization similar to the Commission and the Time Masters, their goal to keep the multiverse in line and fix any major changes that happen.

Another lead role will be played by Gugu Mbatha-Raw (Doctor Who).

Finally, Richard E. Grant (Logan), Sasha Lane (2019’s Hellboy), and Wunmi Mosaku (Lovecraft Country) all joined the cast.

Loki on Disney+: What is it about?

In Marvel Studios’ ‘Loki,’ the mercurial villain Loki (Tom Hiddleston) resumes his role as the God of Mischief in a new series that takes place after the events of ‘Avengers: Endgame.’ Kate Herron directs and Michael Waldron is head writer.

Head back to Avengers: Endgame for the genesis of the Loki Disney+ series.

The Avengers were going back in time to gather the Infinity Stones so they could recreate the Infinity Gauntlet and try to snap all the lives Thanos took back into existence.

One of those stops was the moments following The Avengers, where Loki was arrested and taken into custody after the battle over New York. Hulk, Ant-Man, Captain America, and Iron Man all went on this mission to get the Time Stone.

They get the Time Stone, but Loki escapes from custody with the Space Stone. The Avengers made up for it by going back to 1970 to get an earlier version of the Space Stone.

However, Loki had the later version of the Space Stone and set off with it, creating new timelines along the way. This is when he runs afoul of the Time Variance Authority.

“We have a landing page on [Disney+]! And an old trailer,” showrunner Michael Waldron shared in an Instagram story. “But I like the green nebula. It indicates that this is a science fiction (‘sci-fi’) show. You know what they say about ‘sci-fi’: Expect the unexpected when it comes to science fiction.”

Also, remember that Loki is not the one who became a hero in Thor: Ragnarok. This is the Loki who was still a very real villain in The Avengers. However, his fate remains the same as he undergoes a crisis of identity.

“I think it’s the struggle with identity, who you are, who you want to be,” Waldron said in a podcast appearance. “I’m really drawn to characters who are fighting for control.”

“Certainly you see that with Loki over the first ten years of movies, he’s out of control at pivotal parts of his life, he was adopted and everything and that manifests itself through anger and spite towards his family.”

Loki on Disney+ trailer

Here is a look at the Loki trailer for the Disney+ series.

And here is an exclusive clip from the series.

Loki premiere date on Disney+ is TBD.