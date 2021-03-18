Here is how Zack Snyder brought Martian Manhunter into the Justice League

Martian Manhunter is coming to Zack Snyder’s Justice League. Pic credit: Warner Bros/DC Comics

Most fans who followed Zack Snyder’s work in the DCEU know that Martian Manhunter has been here all along, but he finally made his appearance in his true form in Zack Snyder’s Justice League.

As fans know by now, Harry Lennix played Martian Manhunter, but he was in disguise as General Swanwick, a military man who met Superman in Man of Steel.

Justice League was a chance to finally show him in his true form, but Joss Whedon cut that from the movie. Now, Zack Snyder’s Justice League has added it back in two different scenes.

Sign up for our Movie newsletter!

Spoilers follow for Zack Snyder’s Justice League.

How was Martian Manhunter revealed in Zack Snyder’s Justice League?

Zack Snyder had teased that there would be a mind-blowing cameo at the end of his movie, but it was not that surprising.

This is because Martian Manhunter showed up twice in Zack Snyder’s Justice League.

The trailers showed a moment where Martha Kent went to visit Lois Lane in Metropolis. She said she was there to check on Lois and had finally picked up Clark’s things after his death.

The two had a heart-warming conversation at Lois’s apartment. This replaced the scene in the original where Martha visited Lois at the Daily Planet. There was a big reason for the change.

Lois had stopped writing for the Daily Planet and withdrew from the world into her own shell. Martha was there to ask Lois to return to the land of the living.

There was one twist.

That wasn’t Martha Kent. It was Martian Manhunter.

Comments Box SVG icons Used for the like, share, comment, and reaction icons

When Martha left the apartment, she transformed back into the form of Martian Manhunter, the first time he had been seen in the DCEU in his true form. He then said that the world needed Lois Lane and then turned into General Swanwick and left.

It was Martian Manhunter who convinced Lois Lane to go back to work, and he was the reason she visited Superman’s memorial the day he returned for “the last time.”

It wasn’t Batman who brought Lois Lane to talk Superman down. It was Martian Manhunter who was the reason she showed up.

What was Martian Manhunter’s fate in Zack Snyder’s Justice League?

The crowd pleasing moment came at the end of the movie.

Batman just had another nightmare of the Knightmare world where Superman had worked with Darkseid to take over. He and a select few fighters were there to battle him off.

Lois Lane had died, and that is what caused Superman to go bad.

After Bruce Wayne woke up, he realized he wasn’t alone. He walked through his house and stepped outside and Martian Manhunter arrived from the sky, flying to Bruce’s deck.

The two made introductions, and Martian Manhunter told Bruce that he was proud to see how he built the Justice League and got them to work together to save the planet.

Martian Manhunter then said he was tired of sitting on the sidelines and watching and would be there when Batman needed him, to which Bruce said they could use all the help they could get.

Martian Manhunter, one of the original Justice League members in the comics, finally joined the team at the end.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League is currently streaming on HBO Max.