Zack Snyder’s Justice League to end with a ‘mind blowing’ cameo

The cast of Justice League in the Snyder Cut Pic Credit: Warner Bros

Zack Snyder did a lot when creating his director’s cut of Justice League for HBO Max.

The movie is two hours longer than the theatrical version that Snyder began, but Joss Whedon had to finish after Snyder left the project following his daughter’s death.

There was also a lot of new scenes added, including the arrival of Darkseid, the addition of Joker, and the introduction of Martian Manhunter, none of which appeared in the original movie.

However, there appears to be one more big surprise that will come at the end of Zack Snyder’s movie.

Mind-blowing secret cameo at end of Justice League

The end of Joss Whedon’s version of Justice League had a heartwarming moment with Bruce Wayne and Clark Kent and a fun comic-accurate race between Superman and Flash.

However, Zack Snyder has a different idea for the end of his movie.

In his Vanity Fair interview, Snyder revealed that the end of the movie was reshot and there will be a “hero cameo that will blow hard-core fans’ minds.”

This will remain a surprise until the movie hits HBO Max, but there are a couple of theories.

This won’t be Martian Manhunter, who will make his appearance during the massive battles in the movie. It also won’t be Joker, who will show up in the Knightmare scenes.

There are two likely candidates for this surprise cameo at the end.

The first is Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam, who is getting his own movie coming soon. This would be fun, especially for fans who have been waiting years to finally see The Rock as Black Adam.

However, there is a better guess.

Green Lantern.

Green Lantern in Justice League

It was surprising not to see Green Lantern in Justice League.

Hal Jordan was part of the origin story of the Justice League in the original introduction in the ’60s and was also a member in the New 52 version that most the movies and animated series have been based on.

However, outside of a flashback scene where the Lantern Corps and Amazons were battling Steppenwolf and Darkseid, he didn’t appear.

Green Lantern showing up at the end would be an amazing moment, especially for fans who want to see the original Justice League all in the movie (which includes Martian Manhunter).

What would blow fans’ minds, even more, would be if Ryan Reynolds showed up as Green Lantern, reprising his role from the critically panned DCEU movie that was supposed to start the franchise.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League hits HBO Max on March 18.