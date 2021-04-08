Gal Gadot opens up about Joss Whedon and Justice League controversy

Gal Gadot and Ray Fisher in Justice League. Pic credit: Warner Bros.

Ray Fisher continues to keep talking about his experience making Justice League, most recently in an interview with THR. Now, Gal Gadot has spoken up about her experience making the movie.

Fisher mostly has been using social media for months, blasting Warner Bros. and calling out names like Joss Whedon, Geoff Johns, Walter Hamada, and Jon Berg.

Warner Bros. released a statement when he originally released his statement on social media and claimed they invited him to speak to them but said he refused. Warner Bros. said they had an investigation by an external team and found no wrongdoing.

Warner Bros. had independent investigator Katherine Forrest, who told THR she interviewed over 80 witnesses and found “no credible support for claims of racial animus.”

Ray Fisher’s accusations

Fisher shot back and kept adding to his complaints. Eventually, Jason Mamoa said he stood behind Fisher and said that Whedon treated them all badly in the reshoots.

Whedon took over for Zack Snyder, and Warner Bros. gave him instructions to lighten up the film’s tone and reportedly ordered several reshoots to make it more in line with what they felt Marvel was doing.

Fisher even pointed out to problems his fellow cast members and others had.

Fisher even pulled in actor Regé-Jean Page to the controversy, saying that the Bridgerton star was up for Superman’s grandfather’s role, but Fisher said Geoff Johns shot down the idea since Superman is white.

Fisher also brought up Gal Gadot and said the problems included her character of Wonder Woman.

Gal Gadot talks Justice League and Joss Whedon

In the same THR article that told Ray Fisher’s story, Gal Gadot commented about her issues with Justice League and Joss Whedon.

However, unlike Fisher, Gadot said her complaints were taken seriously by Warner Bros., and her concerns were all answered.

“I had my issues with [Whedon] and Warner Bros handled it in a timely manner,” Gadot said in a statement.

According to reports, Gadot had concerns about Wonder Woman, including lines Whedon wrote for the character to say and the fact he was trying to make Wonder Woman “more aggressive than her character” in her own movie.

She wanted the movie to remain consistent and flow right.

This seems strange because Zack Snyder’s Justice League made Wonder Woman much more violent than in either of her movies.

While Patty Jenkins and Gal Gadot had Wonder Woman seek peace in Wonder Woman 1984, she used her bracelets to disintegrate a terrorist in front of children in Zack Snyder’s Justice League.

In a previous statement, Gadot said that the higher-ups at Warner Bros. listened to all her problems, and they took care of it, the opposite of what Fisher claims his experience was.

“I wasn’t there with the guys when they shot with Joss Whedon – I had my own experience with [him], which wasn’t the best one, but I took care of it there and when it happened,” Gadot said. “I took it to the higher-ups, and they took care of it. But I’m happy for Ray to go up and say his truth.”