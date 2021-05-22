Army of the Dead’s zombie queen: Who is Athena Perample?

Athena Perample as Zombie Queen in Army of the Dead. Pic credit: Netflix

Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead is a new take on the zombie movie, switching out the lumbering walking dead for a fresh take with an Alpha and his followers.

The movie began when the Alpha Zombie, Zeus, escaped from a military convoy, killed everyone there, and then descended on Las Vegas.

It wasn’t long until Zeus infected enough people to turn everyone in Vegas into a zombie, each following his orders. He even took a queen.

Sign up for our Movie newsletter!

This was the Zombie Queen, and along with Zeus, the two ruled over their kingdom with no idea that the United States had ordered a nuclear strike to wipe out the entire town.

The Zombie Queen also played a huge role in the story and was why Zeus went after the mercenaries sent in to clean out a casino vault with such vengeance.

But who played the Zombie Queen in Army of the Dead? Here is what you need to know.

The Zombie Queen in Army of the Dead

There are a lot of unique zombies in Army of the Dead.

There is an Elvis impersonator, an undead tiger, and more. However, the leaders are Zeus (Rich Cetrone) and his bride, the Alpha Zombie Queen (Athena Perample).

Zeus and the Zombie Queen rule their followers in a sentient way, and it is a treat to see.

As for who plays the Zombie Queen, Athena Perample is a stunt woman, and that was obvious when looking at what she did in the role. She had several fight scenes and even did it wearing high heels.

She joined stunt man and fight choreographer Richard Cetrone as Zeus. Cetrone previously worked with Zack Snyder on Justice League and also worked on movies like Solo: A Star Wars Story and Thor.

Who is Athena Perample from Army of the Dead

Athena Perample is 29 years old and has worked as a stunt double for several years.

Before Army of the Dead on Netflix, She worked on WandaVision, Glee, Euphoria, and American Horror Story.

In WandaVision, Perample was the stunt double for Kathryn Hahn (Agatha Harkness) and Kat Dennings (Darcy).

Perample also has credits working for ad campaigns for Nike, Sketchers, and Pizza Hut.

Peample also has an Instagram account at @athenaperample where she posted some photos of her working for Zack Snyder on Army of the Dead.

Army of the Dead is currently streaming on Netflix.