There are robot zombies in Army of the Dead on Netflix

A zombie robot in Army of the Dead. Pic credit: Netflix

There is a point in Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead on Netflix where one zombie appears to be a robot.

This moment comes in the big climax when the survivors are fighting their way out of the casino and shoot a zombie in the face.

The skin flies off the zombie’s face and what remains is almost a Terminator-looking machine under the skin. It even has a glowing blue eye.

There are thoughts this was a production mistake, and an animatronic wasn’t digitally fixed in post, but that isn’t true.

There are zombie robots in Army of the Dead

This might seem strange to consider, but Zack Snyder said there were zombie robots in the Army of the Dead movie.

It isn’t just that one scene, either. There are zombie robots spread throughout the movie for people to seek out and find.

Interestingly, this is not a spoiler. These zombie robots play no role in the Army of the Dead plot but they could in the future.

“Without giving away too much… If you pay close attention, there’s a number of zombies that are clearly not zombies,” Snyder said in a Q&A in the press notes Netflix released for Army of the Dead.

“You see normal zombies and then you see some robot zombies. Are they monitors that the government has placed among the zombies to monitor them? Are they technology from the other world? What’s happening there?” Synder proposed.

What are the robot zombies in Army of the Dead?

Zack Snyder hinted that the robot zombies in Army of the Dead could have been technology from “the other world.”

After watching the movie, that is not likely.

The only thing that escaped from the government military forces was Zeus, the Alpha Zombie. If he came from outer space (he was from Area 51), there could be otherworldly forces, but they were not on hand for the Vegas attack, that we know of.

However, the other idea makes a lot of sense.

The quarantine camps were, in fact, used to hold political prisoners, so there was some shady stuff going on here concerning the government. There is every chance in the world they placed robot zombies among the rest to keep an eye on what was going on.

According to Zack Snyder, this information could all play out in the upcoming animated series, Army of the Dead: Last Vegas.

“I had the idea from the beginning that these zombies were going to embody an evolution, they were on their way to becoming something else, not stagnant like the zombies we’re used to,” Snyder said.” It was a way to make them fresh, while still delivering the zombie canon in some ways.”

“I really wanted this sort of weird ambiguity to their origins — which, of course, we’ll explore in the animated series, Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas,” he added.

Army of the Dead is currently streaming on Netflix.