Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead gets its first trailer

The release date for Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead hit just four days ago, and there is already a trailer for the new Netflix movie.

The trailer does two brilliant things early on. First, it reminds people that Snyder directed Man of Steel, which is smart since his director’s cut of Justice League hits HBO Max in just a few weeks.

Second, it reminds fans that before Snyder was making DC Comics movies, he remade what was arguably the best zombie movie of all time in Dawn of the Dead, and that ended up as an excellent zombie movie.

Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead trailer

The only real complaint about Snyder’s Dawn of the Dead was that the zombies all ran, and they ran fast. It is a credit to Snyder’s direction that he could make a terrifying horror movie despite taking away the creepy factor of slow-moving zombies.

However, what this trailer shows is the zombies here are much more like George Romero’s zombies. They move slowly and deliberately. They also still have no problem feasting on humans.

Also, this movie takes place in Las Vegas, so there is a lot more color here than in almost any movie Snyder has ever directed. Plus, zombie Elvis impersonators.

Check out the trailer below for zombie mayhem, giant explosions, and a look at the film’s heroes, a group of bad guys wanting to steal money from the casinos during the zombie apocalypse.

Army of the Dead synopsis

Here is the synopsis directly from Netflix:

Following a zombie outbreak in Las Vegas, a group of mercenaries take the ultimate gamble, venturing into the quarantine zone to pull off the greatest heist ever attempted.

After all the stress with Justice League and dealing with Warner Bros over DC Comics properties, Snyder also said that making Army of the Dead was one of his most satisfying movie-making experiences because he served as the director of photography and director of the movie.

“I just felt like with Army it was a great opportunity to just get really close to the photography and to the actors,” Snyder explained. “It’s just really nice … It was really one of the best, really most satisfying sort of experiences I’ve had making a movie, as far as that aspect of it goes.”

Army of the Dead stars Dave Bautista (Guardians of the Galaxy), Ella Purnell, Ana De La Reguera, Theo Rossi, Huma Qureshi, Omari Hardwick, Tig Notaro, Hiroyuki Sanada, Garret Dillahunt, Matthias Schweighöfer, Raúl Castillo, Nora Arnezeder, and Samantha Win.

Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead hits Netflix on May 21, 2021.