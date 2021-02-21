Zack Snyder’s Netflix zombie movie Army of the Dead gets a release date

The cast of Zack Snyder’s Netflix zombie movie Army of the Dead. Pic credit: Netflix

Everyone seems excited about Zack Snyder’s Justice League with the director’s cut of the movie hitting HBO Max in March.

However, that is an old movie with new scenes. For fans who want something new from Snyder, he also has a movie coming to Netflix that was pushed back due to the coronavirus pandemic, but now has an official release date.

Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead is officially hitting Netflix in three months.

Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead release date

Zack Snyder moved on from DC and Warner Bros when the company decided to move in a different direction, and he quickly picked up a new movie to direct.

Interestingly, Snyder decided to make a post-apocalyptic zombie movie and chose to make it for Netflix.

The movie will hit Netflix on Mary 21, 2021.

Snyder joined the ranks of directors like Michael Bay and Martin Scorsese to offer his talents for people to watch at home on small screens. What is likely to result is more Bay than Scorsese.

Snyder, who years before making DC Comics movies, directed the remake of Dawn of the Dead, will return to the zombie genre for a post-apocalyptical addition to the genre.

He also calls it the “most Zack Snyder project yet.”

There will also be a teaser released on February 25.

Survivors take all. #ArmyOfTheDead on @Netflix May 21.

Survivors take all. #ArmyOfTheDead on @Netflix May 21.

Teaser this Thursday.

What is Army of the Dead about?

Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead takes place in a world where zombies have taken over, but it is not only about the zombies. Army of the Dead is a heist movie set during a zombie apocalypse.

However, the good news is that Snyder said the movie would have 100 percent zombie mayhem in the midst of the heist.

“It is a full-blown, balls-to-the-wall zombie heist movie, so it’s genre-on-genre in a great way. So you expect pure zombie mayhem, and you get that, 100 percent. But also you get these really amazing characters on a fantastic journey. It’s going to surprise people that there’s a lot of warmth and real emotion with these great characters.”

Army of the Dead also has a great cast, led by Guardians of the Galaxy actor Dave Bautista. Joining him are Ella Purnell, Ana De La Reguera, Theo Rossi, Huma Qureshi, Omari Hardwick, Tig Notaro, Hiroyuki Sanada, Garret Dillahunt, Matthias Schweighöfer, Raúl Castillo, Nora Arnezeder, and Samantha Win.

Netflix also greenlit an anime prequel titled The Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas.

Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead premieres on Netflix on May 21.