Zendaya is pretty in head-to-toe hot pink during Paris Fashion Week show

Zendaya wowed in a hot pink ensemble for Paris Fashion Week, rocking matching pink trousers, a blouse, and a long trench coat. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/BirdieThompson/Admedia

Zendaya continued her hot streak as she nailed another fashion statement.

The Spider-Man: No Way Home and Euphoria actress, 25, wowed in a bright-pink ensemble for her appearance at the Paris Fashion Week show.

Wearing her brown hair down and smooth, with the left side tucked neatly behind her ear, Zendaya really brought the wow factor to the already-impressive and star-studded event.

Zendaya stunned in a bright pink suit and coat, with pink flower embellishments on the pants and jacket

Zendaya totally nailed the gorgeous look, donning some smokey cat-eyes on her lids, golden hoop earrings, and simple gold necklaces around her neck.

The flowy material of the suit and jacket added a beautiful swishing effect to the outfit and made the actress appear to be gliding on air.

Beautiful floral embellishments, in the same pink hue as the rest of the clothing, adorned the jacket and pants, adding a splash of eye-catching pink variety to the otherwise-monochromatic attire.

Other stars in attendance, and wowing in their own incredible looks, included Vanessa Hudgens, who chose a sheer, purple lace dress for the event, Vanessa Kirby, who wore a white blouse with cream trousers and a jacket, and Lewis Hamilton, who rocked a handsome black suit with a matching black trenchcoat.

Zendaya and Tom Holland were rumored to have bought a new house together

As the actress continues to keep extremely busy, she has also managed to balance her hectic work schedule with maintaining a personal life behind the cameras.

Zendaya, who has been linked to Spider-Man co-star Tom Holland since the pair were caught kissing last year after years of a rumored romance had dominated their friendship, was recently mixed up in now-debunked gossip regarding a home she allegedly co-purchased with her beau.

After the rumors circulated far and wide about the London mansion, which was confirmed by a source to The Mirror, Tom told Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest on Live with Kelly and Ryan that he had no idea where the reports had come from.

Tom Holland Didn’t Actually Buy a House

Watch this video on YouTube

“I’ve had so many people call me up because apparently, I bought a house in South London, which is completely false,” Tom told the hosts, adding that he felt completely clueless about how the report even came from.

Despite the false claims of a joint house purchase, Zendaya and Tom appear to continue to be going strong and are keeping fans on their toes in anticipation of any new and exciting steps in their burgeoning romance.