Vanessa Hudgens shows off peek of underboob in red cutout dress with white detail

Vanessa Hugens showed off her slim figure and showed fans a glimpse of underboob in her latest Instagram post. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

While many people first met Vanessa Hudgens through Disney’s High School Musical film series, others are watching the star take off in the fashion world of social media.

Vanessa recently attended the Giambattista Valli Official Fall-Winter 2022/2023 fashion show and arrived with her own stylish look.

The star shared a photo of her outfit for the occasion. She wore a red minidress that featured a small thigh slit and a strategically placed cutout that showed off her abs and gave fans a peek of her underboob. The cutout was bordered by white detail, drawing fans’ attention to her abs.

She wore a suit jacket over the dress and paired the jacket with a matching purse. Even more notably, Vanessa’s eye makeup was done in red, matching the dress she wore.

Vanessa Hudgens shows off stunning figure in red minidress

Vanessa’s photo shows her standing on what appears to be an extravagant Parisian balcony. The sun is coming from the perfect angle to add a natural glow to her skin and hair.

Hairstylist Danielle Priano, makeup artist Tonya Brewer, creative director Jason Bolden, and Katie Greenthal were all tagged in the post.

Danielle Priano shared a few shots of Vanessa on her own Instagram page, showing a few different angles of the outfit and makeup.

The first photo is another shot of Vanessa’s upper body and figure in the dress while the second and third photos close in on her face and show off her makeup. The last photo features a closer look at Vanessa’s hair and makeup as well as the cutout and neckline of the dress.

Vanessa’s red minidress isn’t her only look that has taken the internet by storm this week as she recently shared a post featuring a sheer mini dress.

Vanessa Hudgens shows off slim figure in sheer purple dress

Vanessa’s styling team is ensuring that the star looks her best in Paris. Along with the red cutout dress, she shared photos of herself in a sheer Valentino dress that showed a lot of the star’s incredible body.

Danielle Priano shared some additional shots of the look that showed off Vanessa’s matching eye makeup.

Creative director Jason Bolden shared a video of Vanessa in the Valentino dress as well, capturing her giving perfect model poses and a turn to show off all of the dress.

The comments were filled with purple heart emojis, fire emojis, and compliments, such as one user calling Vanessa “So HOTTTTT.”

Pic credit: @vanessahudgens/Instagram

Although Vanessa Hudgens isn’t considered a model at this time, it’s clear from her fashion photoshoots that she has a great sense of style.