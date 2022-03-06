Zendaya teases working on new music following Euphoria finale

Zendaya has hinted at making new music. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Fresh off the Euphoria set, Zendaya has hinted to her fans that’s she ready to get back into the recording studio. The 25-year-old actor first made her big break on Disney Channel. She starred as the co-lead character Rocky Blue on the show Shake It Up.

Like many others on the network, she sang and danced in her role and in other Disney projects. She also released her self-titled debut album through Hollywood Records.

Zendaya continued to hone her skills appearing on Dancing With the Stars, where she won runner-up, and Lip-Sync Battle. In 2018, she starred in the original musical The Greatest Showman, opposite Zac Efron and Hugh Jackman. She and Efron duetted on the song Rewrite the Stars.

That same year, she played Mechee in the animated movie Smallfoot, singing two tracks. Since, she has gone on to star in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Spider-Man movies with her beau Tom Holland. Zendaya also plays the lead in the raunchy teen drama Euphoria.

Following the highly-anticipated finale of Euphoria Season 2, Zendaya has teased that she’s ready to work on some new music. She tweeted that she had a “tip toe” back into music.

Zendaya teases new music

The actor wrote on Twitter, “I stepped away from music quite a while ago, for a number of reasons, but I still really love it, so the kindness and support I’ve received the past few days just for a little tiny toe dip back into some music means the absolute world to me..thanks<3”

Her fans were seen rejoicing and begging for new content in the comments. One fan responded, “WE LOVE SINGING Z. PLEASE MAKE ONE MORE ALBUM. I STILL BUMP ‘ZENDAYA’ TO THIS DAY.”

WE LOVE SINGING Z. PLEASE MAKE ONE MORE ALBUM. I STILL BUMP 'ZENDAYA' TO THIS DAY pic.twitter.com/IafYzXJ5va March 4, 2022

Zendaya’s latest photoshoot was inspired by David Bowie

The star has been gushing about her latest photoshoot, inspired by David Bowie’s The Man Who Fell To Earth. Sharing a few snaps from the shoot, Zendaya called it one of her “all time favorite shoots.”

She was photographed posing in multiple outfits, with the cover photo being her in a long black gown with a lavish, gold collar and cuffs. Another features her in a sparkly bodysuit.

The photos were taken for W Magazine by Jack Davidson and directed by Dune director Denis Villeneuve. The magazine shared a few select images to their Instagram.

They wrote, “For his Directors Issue shoot starring @zendaya, Denis Villeneuve was inspired by David Bowie in ‘The Man Who Fell to Earth.’ He thought about a vulnerable creature landing on our planet, wanting to learn about humanity, and witnessing the morally decrepit state of the world and our politics.”

Euphoria is currently streaming on HBO Max.