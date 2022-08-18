WWE star Sasha Banks shows video of her car getting broken into during Oakland trip

Sasha Banks shared that her car was broken into while she was in Oakland, California. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Kazuki Hirata/HollywoodNewsWire

Former WWE Tag Team Champion Sasha Banks is dealing with the aftermath of her car getting broken into and some items stolen from the vehicle while visiting Oakland, California.

The 30-year-old wrestling star and actress shared footage from Tuesday’s incident on her Instagram Story. That included a video (below) recorded from above the street, showing the car thief breaking into her car and taking something from it.

She uploaded additional video clips on her IG Story, including a shot of her car’s back window smashed in.

“Five minutes in Oakland, just five minutes,” Banks said, joking during part of her IG Story as she stood near her car, sharing what happened and showing off the damage.

Luckily, the WWE superstar wasn’t in the car during the incident, but she revealed they managed to get away with some items.

“Have fun with the hair products,” she wrote with a middle finger emoji across a slide showing a screenshot from the surveillance camera.

According to New York Post, the perpetrator was dressed in black and broke the rear windshield of Sasha’s Toyota Corolla Crossover around 2:40 p.m. Pacific Time.

Sign up for our newsletter!

NY Post also points out that the perp appeared to grab something from the Corolla before getting into a white car and leaving the scene. Based on Sasha’s IG Story slide, they only grabbed makeup products from her vehicle.

After Banks shared her IG Story video featuring the surveillance footage, it popped up on social media accounts and the video-sharing platform YouTube (below).

Sasha Banks just attended Disney Plus premiere

As reported by Monsters and Critics earlier this week, Sasha Banks was at the She-Hulk premiere for Disney Plus, also in California. The event was held at Hollywood’s El Capitan Theatre with Banks’ WWE tag team partner, Naomi, real name Trinity Fatu, also there.

Trinity shared images and video from this past Monday’s event (below) with the two WWE stars rocking plenty of green in their stylish outfits to celebrate the Marvel superhero.

The She-Hulk: Attorney at Law series officially premiered on Thursday on Disney Plus. In addition to her wrestling career, Banks is known for appearing in Disney Plus’ Star Wars series, The Mandalorian.

Banks’ status with WWE still uncertain

As of this report, it’s still unclear whether Sasha Banks and Naomi are still with World Wrestling Entertainment or got released.

The duo made headlines this past May when they walked out from WWE’s Raw TV show ahead of their scheduled match. They were the reigning WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions when they left. However, the titles are now up for grabs in an ongoing tag team tournament.

Speculation arrived that Sasha and Naomi left due to creative differences with WWE boss Vince McMahon.

However, McMahon retired several weeks ago amid the WWE’s board of directors investigating his sexual misconduct allegations involving hush money paid to multiple women.

With Vince McMahon out, his daughter, Stephanie McMahon, took over as chairwoman and co-CEO with Nick Khan. Stephanie McMahon’s husband, Vince’s son-in-law, Paul “Triple H” Levesque, took over creative control of WWE.

Vince McMahon’s departure and a change in the roles of various higher-ups at WWE have fueled speculation that Sasha Banks and Naomi will return to the company soon. As of this report, there’s no official word on their return, though.

In recent weeks, fans saw former superstars Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux return on SmackDown less than a year after WWE released them, further fueling speculation about Banks and Naomi.

WWE SmackDown airs Fridays at 8/7c on FOX.