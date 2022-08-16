Lists Recaps Reviews Interviews Explainers
WWE stars Sasha Banks and Naomi attend She-Hulk premiere


sasha banks at Sony Pictures Spider Man No Way Home Los Angeles Premiere
Sasha Banks at Sony Pictures’ Spider-Man: No Way Home Los Angeles Premiere. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Billy Bennight/AdMedia

With speculation of a WWE return ongoing, wrestling stars Trinity Fatu, aka Naomi, and Mercedes Varnado, aka Sasha Banks, enjoyed a Monday night out for a big event, and it wasn’t WWE Raw.

Instead, the former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions hit up the premiere of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, the newest Marvel series headed to Disney Plus.

Both women donned green in honor of She-Hulk, with Naomi wearing a full green bodysuit featuring beads arranged in stylish lines. Adding to that look, she had on green eye shadow and her hair expertly braided.

For the premiere, held at The El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California, Sasha Banks wore a sleek black skirt featuring a glittery green top.

The upper portion of the outfit also featured several chains running across her open top, which revealed her toned midsection.

Naomi shared several images from the premiere along with a video clip. In the third image, Sasha and Naomi are all smiles as they sit on a large wall next to a stairway, with Sasha showing off some chunky green heels and a green ankle bracelet.


