WWE stars Sasha Banks and Naomi attend She-Hulk premiere

“Cheers to a good time during a hard time,” She-Hulk – @sashabankswwe luv ya sis,” Naomi wrote in her IG caption.

Along with Naomi’s Instagram carousel share, Sasha shared an image on her IG Story set to Megan Thee Stallion’s Body as the two ladies had some fun in an elevator.

Pic credit: @sashabankswwe/Instagram Story

Sasha Banks was seeking hairstylist before event

Sasha recently showed off a new hairstyle during a meet and greet at a comic convention, prompting speculation she was bringing the new look with her for a surprise WWE return.

However, she attended the She-Hulk premiere with no streaks or colors in her hair, opting for a more traditional look with her locks flowing down her sides in various images.

During the weekend, she posted to her Instagram Story in search of a hair stylist in the Los Angeles area who could help her out, which may have prompted speculation about her popping up on Raw.

She-Hulk premiere included the show’s stars

Along with the WWE stars and other celebs, cast members attended the big premiere event at El Capitan Theatre. They included Tatiana Maslany, who plays She-Hulk, and Mark Ruffalo, known for his role as Hulk in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Ruffalo resumes his role for the series.

The new series follows the adventures of Jennifer Walters (Maslany), a 6-foot-7 superpowered She-Hulk who is coming to grips with her powers while also working as an attorney for her day job.

Disney Plus’ show will also bring in several familiar Marvel superheroes in cameo roles. In addition to Ruffalo as Hulk, viewers will see Benedict Wong as Wong (Doctor Strange) and Charlie Cox as Daredevil/Matt Murdock.

Cox made an appearance as lawyer Matt Murdock in Spider-Man: No Way Home. He’ll appear in his first Disney Plus Marvel series since starring as Murdock and Daredevil in several seasons of the popular Netflix show.

Sasha Banks and Naomi speculation continues

With Sasha Banks and Naomi walking out on WWE several months ago due to a creative dispute with boss Vince McMahon, many fans thought they might leave the company.

With that, many WWE stars tend to move over to WWE’s rival, All Elite Wrestling (AEW), in search of better opportunities.

A few weekends ago, Sasha’s appearance during the Chicago comic convention, C2E2 2022, may have upped some speculation when she popped up in a photo with AEW star Danhausen (below).

In the image, Sasha is also showing off that new hairstyle with various streaks of different colors, which prompted speculation over her return to wrestling soon.

Other WWE women’s division members who left the company and joined AEW have included Toni Storm, Athena (WWE’s Ember Moon), and Tay Conti.

Some former WWE stars have joined another popular alternative, Impact Wrestling, including Tenille Dashwood (WWE’s Emma), Mickie James, and Maria Kanellis.

WWE fans last saw Sasha and Naomi in May as WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions before they walked out ahead of a scheduled match for Raw. The tag team championship belts are now up for grabs in a women’s tag team tournament.

As of this report, there’s no official confirmation on when and if Sasha Banks and Naomi will return to WWE, but there remains optimism they’ll be back now that Vince McMahon has retired and others are running the show.

WWE Raw airs Mondays at 8/7c on USA. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law premieres Thursday, August 18, on Disney Plus.