WWE star Sasha Banks has new hairstyle ahead of potential return to ring

Sasha Banks at the 2022 Kids Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Popular WWE superstar Sasha Banks was recently seen with a brand new look that could signal her return to the wrestling ring soon.

Banks, real name Mercedes Varnado, famously walked out on the company several months with her tag team partner Trinity Fatu, best known as WWE’s Naomi.

The duo was unhappy with the creative direction that WWE’s former chairman and CEO, Vince McMahon, was taking with them, leading to their walkout in Norfolk, Virginia.

However, the pair surfaced on Saturday for a scheduled appearance at a meet and greet event where they posed for photos and signed autographs for fans.

While Sasha hasn’t been active on her Instagram since May 13, her friend Naomi has been active and shared several slides on her IG Story on Saturday from the event.

One of Naomi’s slides (below) features Sasha with a new hairstyle, as she’s sporting a colorful wig featuring bits of blue and green along with streaks of other colors mixed in, such as red and yellow.

Pic credit: @trinity_fatu/Instagram

The former WWE Women’s Tag Team champions were at Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo, aka C2E2 on Saturday, with another appearance set for Sunday.

An additional photo from a fan on Twitter shows off Sasha’s hair with the message, “She’s got her wigs back. Sasha Banks lives on!”

Sign up for our newsletter!

She’s got her wigs back. Sasha Banks lives on! pic.twitter.com/EjG1aQIw52 — RockReigns. (@IAmRockReigns) August 6, 2022

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship up for grabs

After Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out, that meant they left their WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship behind. Fans heard there would be a tournament to crown new champions but there hadn’t been much news regarding that, until this past Friday.

Adam Pearce appeared during a segment on WWE SmackDown, announcing there would be a tournament kicking off on Monday’s episode of Raw.

Pearce also mentioned that tag teams featuring stars from the Raw and SmackDown women’s rosters are forming in anticipation of the event.

Teams have yet to be announced for the event. Some of the former WWE Women’s Tag Team champs have included Carmella with Queen Zelina, Natalya with Tamina, and Alexa Bliss with Nikki Cross.

McMahon’s departure fueled fan speculation

With Naomi and Sasha leaving WWE several weeks ago due to creative differences with Vince McMahon, some people thought they might eventually head to a rival company. However, McMahon retired last month amid a sex scandal investigation.

According to NPR’s report, his daughter Stephanie McMahon officially took over as head of the company along with Nick Khan. In addition, Vince McMahon’s son-in-law, former WWE champion Paul “Triple H” Levesque became in charge of WWE creative. Triple H’s impact immediately became apparent with the recent SummerSlam event.

Friday’s SmackDown brought about a surprising return with former WWE stars Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux showing up at the end of the episode. That has many fans expecting that Naomi and Sasha Banks will also be back in the near future.

A WrestlingNews.co report earlier this week suggested that the duo had reached an agreement with WWE to return to the company, but there weren’t any details on when they’d be back. With a big tournament on the way, it sets up a perfect opportunity, though.

One potential scenario would have them show up as a surprise addition to the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship tournament. Another alternative could see them arrive after new champs are crowned, claiming they’re still the champions.

Either way, it looks like Sasha Banks and Naomi are enjoying their time interacting with loyal fans during the C2E2 event this weekend ahead of what could be a huge return for them to WWE.

WWE Raw airs Mondays at 8/7c on USA.