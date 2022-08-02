Zelina Vega flaunts skimpy bikini behind bars, says ‘Queen is coming back’

Zelina Vega wowed fans with a skimpy jail-themed bikini for her cosplay shoot. Pic credit: @zelinavegawwe/Instagram

WWE superstar Zelina Vega flaunted a tiny bikini for a jail-themed cosplay, showing her playful side behind bars, which drove many of her fans and followers into a frenzy.

Vega, real name Thea Trinidad, posed inside a jail cell wearing the tiniest of bikinis with black and white stripes on the top and bottoms. A white band across her chest features Japanese characters on it.

The dark-haired wrestling star also had on matching black and white striped socks with some black and white anime-themed Vans to complete her look.

She clutched onto the prison bars with both hands and kept a leg stepping out of the cell while staring at viewers with a seductive gaze.

Zelina also had a fuzzy grey and white stuffed animal seated on part of her cell, which was part of her playful photoshoot.

“Weeb Jail,” she wrote in the caption for her Instagram photo series, which also included video clips of a photographer taking photos for the shoot and a closer look at her custom Vans with anime characters on them.

The IG series features a few other shots of Zelina, including her posing side-by-side with husband Tom Budgen, better known as Aleister Black in WWE, and Malakai Black in AEW.

Fans react to Zelina’s ‘Weeb Jail’ bikini pics

With 1.5 million fans, most of Zelina Vega’s racy cosplay content grabs attention, and the bikini prison-themed cosplay was no exception. Over 270 comments arrived with feedback ranging from admiration for her look to asking her a popular question about her WWE status.

“Holy bars and outfit. Your on fire🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥,” one fan wrote in the comment section.

“You don’t belong in jail… you belong in our hearts, Queen of Cosplay!” another fan said in admiration of Zelina’s dedicated cosplay shoots.

Another individual asked the popular question to Zelina about when she’ll return to WWE. In her reply, she told them “soon” with a wink.

Queen Zelina says she’s ‘coming back with a vengeance

Zelina shared another post with her followers on the weekend, which is a photo series including shots of her dressed in her Queen Zelina attire. In 2021, she famously won WWE’s inaugural Queen’s Crown tournament. Zelina defeated superstars including Toni Storm and Doudrop to become the first-ever WWE women’s superstar to achieve the “Queen” honor.

With her IG photo series this weekend, she commented on the fact that fans have been missing her lately within WWE.

“I know you miss The Queen 👋🏽👸🏽✨ and just know… this time around, the chains are broken, the handcuffs are off… No more being soft. The Queen from QUEENS.. is coming back with a vengeance,” she wrote in her IG caption.

In addition to winning the Queen honor, Zelina, 31, hails from Queens, New York.

Earlier this year, she held the tag team championship alongside her former teammate, WWE superstar Carmella, but the two dropped the titles at WrestleMania 38 this past April. Following their championship loss, Zelina turned against Carmella, attacking her.

Carmella’s made appearances as recently as the Money in the Bank PPV, where she fought Bianca Belair for the Raw Women’s Championship. However, Zelina has been noticeably missing from WWE programs lately.

Based on her IG post above, she’s ready for a comeback soon, so fans could see her make a surprise return on an upcoming Raw or SmackDown episode.

WWE Raw airs Mondays at 8/7c on USA. WWE SmackDown airs Fridays at 8/7c on FOX.