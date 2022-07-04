Scarlett Bordeaux teases fans in skimpy pink bodysuit

Scarlett Bordeaux shares a glam selfie on Instagram. Pic credit: @realscarlettbordeaux/Instagram

Former WWE superstar Scarlett Bordeaux found yet another way to heat up social media: a provocative pose in a stunning pink bodysuit.

The popular wrestling personality, known as the Smokeshow, used her sizzling visual to tease fans, suggesting there was more to see from her latest photoshoot.

It was one of the latest scorching hot posts to arrive on her feed, with another featuring her in Calvin Klein underwear and one more showing her with her husband, pro wrestler Kevin Kesar.

Scarlett Bordeaux rocks skimpy bodysuit, Calvin Kleins

With fans from her pro wrestling days as Scarlett Bordeaux and nearly 700,000 followers on Instagram, Elizabeth Chihaia is known for grabbing attention. That was the case with her latest IG share on Saturday, just as WWE’s Money in the Bank event was taking place in Las Vegas.

For her latest image, Scarlett wore a skimpy pink bodysuit and stunning black high-heel boots as she knelt with one knee on a plush blue-green couch. She provocatively posed with her back arched, and a portion of her backside displayed due to the revealing attire.

Scarlett kept her head titled and one hand resting on the back of the couch with a unique painting behind her. She indicated in her caption that this was just one picture from a more extensive collection, directing fans to her OnlyFans page for more.

A few days before her sizzling pink bodysuit photo arrived on the ‘gram, Scarlett turned heads with a captivating pose in the kitchen. This time, she was flaunting her stunning figure while wearing a Calvin Klein bra and underwear as she rested both hands on a countertop, giving a seductive sideways pose.

“It’s me again,” she informed fans, giving credit to Miami and Orlando photographer J.R. Hutter for capturing the beautiful shot.

Bordeaux is famously linked to Kevin Kesar, better known as Killer Kross in Impact Wrestling or Karrion Kross in the WWE. The two were engaged last September and eloped in Alaska this past April.

Earlier this week, Scarlett shared a series of steamy black and white images from the kitchen with her husband in boxer briefs seated on the counter and Scarlett in his arms wearing her intimate apparel.

Scarlett Bordeaux with new wrestling promotions

Scarlett Bordeaux and Kevin “Killer” Kross popped up in WWE’s rival Impact Wrestling for a short stint in 2018 and 2019, although they weren’t linked together during that time. They signed with WWE in 2020, and the couple became an on-screen duo, with Bordeaux acting as Karrion Kross’ ringside valet and manager.

Kross would claim gold, winning the WWE NXT Championship by defeating Keith Lee at NXT Takeover: XXX in 2020. Unfortunately, Kross suffered a legitimate shoulder injury requiring him to vacate the title. He returned months later and ultimately claimed the championship for a second time by defeating Finn Balor.

However, he’d lose the title to Samoa Joe at NXT Takeover 36 before going to the main roster.

Kross and Bordeaux moved to WWE Raw, but their time with the promotion was short-lived. In November 2021, Fightful reported they were released from their WWE contracts.

However, they’ve since risen to glory again, as they are now with Major League Wrestling and Masters of Ring Entertainment. In the latter of these promotions, Scarlett and Killer Kross are the current champions.

Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux are amongst many wrestling talents that WWE has released or lost in the past few years. Others have included Keith Lee, former WWE Champion Jon Moxley, and former WWE NXT UK Women’s Champion Toni Storm.