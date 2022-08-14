AEW’s Toni Storm sizzles in skimpy bikini for beach jump

Toni Storm was recently revealed as new No. 1 contender for the AEW Women’s World Championship. Pic credit: @tonistorm_/Instagram

Australian professional wrestler Toni Storm is showing off her athletic skills at the beach as she performed an impressive leaping pose for a recent shoot.

The All Elite Wrestling star donned a skimpy tie-dye bikini featuring blue, white, orange, and yellow in her latest image, which has her seemingly hovering off the sand.

In the pic, Storm has one arm stretched and the other flexed to pose her hand near her head, with one leg bent as the other is pointing towards the sand.

Along with her tanned and sculpted physique, Storm’s got a few of her tattoos on display in the photo, including a large face drawn on her lower right leg and a smaller artwork just above her left foot.

It’s a gorgeous beach scene with a setting sun in the distance behind the AEW star and layers of calm waves also part of the background.

The AEW women’s No. 1 contender didn’t provide a location for the shoot, nor did she give any special meanings for the “JUMP” photo, which had racked up over 30,000 Likes as of Saturday evening.

Fitness Gurls photographer captured beach shot

For Toni Storm’s latest beach image, she credited photographer Daniel Forero. He’s captured many other pictures that have appeared on her Instagram feed.

Forero exclusively shot the photos for Toni Storm’s Fitness Gurls cover, along with others that made it into the magazine’s recent issue.

In addition to that, Forero has worked with other wrestling stars, whom he’s presented various pictures of on his Instagram page. They include WWE stars Aliyah, Mandy Rose, and Gigi Dolin, as well as Impact Wrestling’s Deonna Purrazzo.

Storm is a top contender in AEW

As of AEW’s August 10 rankings for the various divisions, Toni Storm is No. 1 amongst the women’s division competitors. That has her in line to challenge her friend and teammate in the ring, Thunder Rosa, for the AEW Women’s World Championship.

Tony Schiavone announced that Storm was the new No. 1 contender due to Kris Statlander’s injury. That brought comments from Thunder Rosa and Storm backstage, with Toni saying it’s her dream to become the AEW Women’s World Champion.

Just below Storm are several other worthy contenders in the women’s division, including Dr. Britt Baker DMD, Nyla Rose, and Anna Jay. Viewers last saw Thunder Rosa successfully defend her title at Battle of the Belts III, where she pinned Jamie Hayter to retain the title.

Storm was ringside during the matchup and provided support while also fighting with Britt Baker. At one point, she knocked Baker down on the outside. That resulted in Hayter becoming distracted, allowing Rosa to get the advantage in the ring for the eventual win.

Toni Storm previously battled Thunder Rosa for the AEW Women’s World Championship at the AEW and NJPW Forbidden Door event. However, it was a losing effort for the Australian wrestling star.

As of this report, it’s unknown when Storm will clash with Rosa for their second bout, but it should make for another exciting matchup over the women’s championship.

AEW Dynamite airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on TBS. AEW Rampage airs Fridays at 10/9c on TNT.