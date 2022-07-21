Maria Kanellis stuns fans in glittery bodysuit before Impact Wrestling match

Maria Kanellis has fans fired up ahead of her Impact Wrestling appearance. Pic credit: @mariakanellis/Instagram

Impact Wrestling’s Maria Kanellis had fans stunned with her latest eyecatching outfit. The red-haired pro wrestling phenomenon showed off a unique glittery piece of attire, revealing a good bit of skin.

Her latest share with fans and followers hit the internet several days before an important match, with Maria ringside to support her husband and his tag team partner.

The former WWE star is known for her achievements within several pro wrestling organizations and modeling, including her posing nude for a popular Playboy magazine issue during WWE’s non-PG era.

She’s now starring with Impact Wrestling, and due to her non-association with WWE, she can promote her exclusive content.

That seemed to be part of the plan with her latest social media share, which featured a sizzling outfit and a sassy quote to go with it.

Earlier this week, she blessed her nearly one million followers on Instagram with a one-shot photo post, and the picture was worth more than a thousand words, prompting numerous comments from fans.

Maria Kanellis models scorching hot bodysuit

Pro wrestling stars continue to make it a hot summer for fans and followers. Recent content has arrived from various WWE stars, including NXT’s Cora Jade, SmackDown’s Lacey Evans, and Raquel Gonzalez.

There have been more than a few Impact Wrestling stars showing off their hottest bikinis or other attire, including Deonna Purrazzo and Mia Yim.

On Tuesday, the 40-year-old Maria Kanellis, aka Maria Kanellis-Bennett, was the latest Impact star to show off. Maria gave fans a seriously seductive-yet-wicked pose as she modeled a glittering bodysuit that looked ring-ready.

Maria, the wife of pro wrestler Mike Bennett, gave a sideways stance in her photo as one hand rested between her legs and the other clutched onto the revealing top portion of her outfit.

She wore bold red lipstick to go with her fiery red hair, dark eyeliner, and eye shadow as she stared hard at viewers. Maria also shared a line from a well-known Meredith Brooks song to go with the shot.

“I’m a b***h, I’m a lover, I’m a child, I’m a mother, I’m a sinner, I’m a saint, I do not feel ashamed,” her caption said, referring to Brooks’ song B***h, aka Nothing in Between, a No. 2 song on the chart and Grammy-nominated hit in 1997.

Maria’s caption also directed fans to her exclusive content webpage, MariaKanellisWorld.com, for more pics from the shoot.

She spent the earliest years of her career as part of WWE’s Diva Search, a competition WWE used to have to find new talent for their organization. She originally started as a backstage personality before transitioning to matches in the ring, with one run from 2004 through 2009 and a more recent one from 2017 through 2020.

In 2008, she posed for Playboy, while 2009 saw her win a WWE Slammy Award for Diva of the Year. In 2010 she was part of Donald Trump’s reality TV show, Celebrity Apprentice.

In addition to WWE, she’s worked with Ring of Honor and New Japan Pro Wrestling. However, Impact Wrestling is her current home, as she provides ringside support for husband Mike Bennett and his tag team partner Matt Taven, part of the Honor No More alliance.

The duo will be in action during Thursday’s Impact Wrestling show. Maria will be ringside as her team takes on their Bullet Club rivals, Ace Austin and Chris Bey.

Fans react to Maria Kanellis’ ‘gorgeous’ IG photo

With nearly one million followers on the Gram, Maria Kanellis caused a stir with her latest content share, as she received over 13,000 Likes and 150-plus comments from various admirers.

“Haven’t heard that song in YEARS. Look absolutely amazing 😍😍😍❤️❤️❤️,” one fan said in complimenting Maria.

Pic credit: @mariakanellis/Instagram

Another individual said Maria is “destroying the internet one picture at a time” as she continues to show off scorching hot images.

Pic credit: @mariakanellis/Instagram

One fan even suggested Maria could be Poison Ivy if she wanted to cosplay as the famous villain from the Batman comic books.

Pic credit: @mariakanellis/Instagram

Maria, who held WWE’s 24/7 Championship for a super-short reign in 2019, is a previous TNA Knockouts Champion, winning the title in 2016 and holding it for a 50-day reign.

Fans will see Maria Kanellis ringside Thursday night as her husband and tag team partner try to continue their winning ways against Bullet Club.

Impact! airs Thursdays at 8/7c on AXS TV.