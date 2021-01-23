The original Marvel / Netflix TV series was a great attempt at a smaller scale MCU. The shows lasted for a few years and were eventually canceled, due to mixed reactions towards some of them.

Daredevil was one show, however, that received critical acclaim. A new rumor now claims that the MCU Daredevil reboot might be happening over at Marvel Studios.

Charlie Cox was a fan-favorite due to his depiction of Daredevil in the Netflix original series. So much so that he was trending on social media once the rights of Daredevil reverted to Marvel from Netflix.

It seems like Marvel Studios is paying attention. Charlie Cox reportedly finished shooting scenes for the upcoming Spider-Man 3 where he will be playing his lawyer alter ego, Matt Murdoch.

The MCU Daredevil reboot might begin from Spider-Man 3

A new report from reporter Daniel Richtman’s Patreon page claims that Cox’s appearance in Spider-Man 3 may be the first step for an MCU Daredevil reboot. Apparently, after the introduction of Matt Murdoch, the character may go on to become Daredevil in his own leading role.

The selective reboot approach means that some elements of the Netflix series will remain. Such as Cox as the lead character, his origin and conflicts, and overall premise. The omissions might be the connections to The Defenders team-up, poor reception of which led to the shows’ cancelations.

The MCU Daredevil reboot rumor does raise interesting questions. Namely, whether Vincent D’Onofrio’s Wilson Fisk character, one of the best parts about the show after Cox, will return as well.

There’s no other information regarding this rumored reboot. Especially whether other stars like Rosario Dawson’s Night Nurse, Elden Henson’s Foggy Nelson, or anyone else are returning either.

The Rumour Comes From A Credible Source

Daniel Richtman’s Patreon page reveals the report of the possible MCU Daredevil reboot. Richtman has previously broken other big news such as the live-action Ahsoka Tano Disney Plus series.

This rumor also seems like a progression from the news of Cox in Spider-Man 3. Marvel Studios could easily be using that appearance as a testing ground, before spinning the character off into his own lead content.

It’s still unknown whether the MCU Daredevil reboot will be a TV series or a movie. So stay tuned for more on this report as it breaks.