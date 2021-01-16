There were rumors surrounding the appearance of a Charlie Cox Daredevil in Spider-Man 3 for a few months now. Cox became the iconic Marvel Comics character Daredevil for the Netflix and Marvel collaborative series.

Now, a new report from ComicBook.com claims that Cox finished filming scenes for Spider-Man 3. Spotted on the set, it seems that Cox may appear in the second sequel to the new Spider-Man franchise, led by Tom Holland.

Why the Charlie Cox Daredevil in Spider-Man 3 is a big deal.

Netflix’s Defenders-verse, as fans casually refer to it, had many hits and misses. But Cox’s Daredevil was not one of them. Critically revered, Cox is still a fan-favorite to reprise the character, now that its rights reverted back to Marvel Studios in late 2020.

Sign up for our Movie newsletter!

With the timing of it all, many rumors circulated that Cox would appear in Spider-Man 3. Specifically due to the fact that, given events in the last Spider-Man movie, the friendly neighborhood web-slinger could use a lawyer.

Charlie Cox might not actually appear as Daredevil in Spider-Man 3.

Spoilers for Spider-Man: Far From Home incoming! The Spider-Man: Homecoming sequel saw the character’s true identity revealed to the world along with accusations of some severe crimes.

So Marvel Studios may introduce Cox as the lawyer Matt Murdoch, to defend Peter Parker. While Cox might not actually suit up as Daredevil, it might be a way to introduce the character into the MCU without too much fanfare.

Kevin Feige himself has confirmed that nothing will be ruled out when it comes to the Netflix slate of Marvel Comics characters, which should give fans some hope for the possibility of this cross over.

Read More Spider-Man star Tom Holland buys chickens during coronavirus pandemic

The Defenders-verse of characters is all up for grabs.

Netflix’s cancellation of their Marvel Studios collaborations leaves those characters available to appear in the MCU now. But more interestingly, it’s the critical responses to the depictions of Charlie Cox, and even Krysten Ritter as Jessica Jones, that is more appealing.

Along with Cox, there are also rumors that Ritter might appear in the Disney+ She-Hulk series as her Netflix character, Jessica Jones. Both actors received high praise for their turns at their respective characters in the Netflix shows.

While it would be easier for Marvel to re-cast those characters and reboot their stories in the MCU, having Cox and Ritter appear would be incredible fan service– something Marvel Studios is famous for delivering on.

The untitled Spider-Man sequel is tentatively slated for release on December 17, 2021.