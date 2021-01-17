Tom Holland spotted on Spider-Man 3 set in updated superhero suit

The first photos from the Atlanta set of Spider-Man 3, the upcoming untitled sequel to Spider-Man: Far from Home (2019), shows Tom Holland back in his iconic superhero suit.

Holland was spotted filming an action scene while wearing an updated version of the iconic red and blue Spider-Man suit.

He was also seen dressed in a red-brown hoodie and wearing a face mask while watching a stuntman film a scene.

Filming of the upcoming installment in the popular Spider-Man film franchise started in Atlanta back in October 2020.

One action scene shows Spider-Man swooping down and landing on a car while going after a villain.

Spider-Man lands and stands on the car next to a “no standing except commercial vehicles” sign (see photo below) on a street bustling with pedestrians and cars.

Holland’s brother Harry was also seen on the set of the movie

Tom Holland’s younger brother, Harry, was also spotted on the set of the movie. This is not the first time that Harry has been spotted on the set of a Spider-Man movie with his older brother.

Harry was also on the set of Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019).

Harry is also an actor. He is known for his roles in movies, such as The Impossible (2012) and Diana (2013), according to IMDb.

Spider-Man 3 release date

Tom Holland’s Spider-Man 3, the sequel to Spider-Man: Far From Home, is currently scheduled to premiere on December 17, 2021.

Spider-Man 3 cast

The upcoming movie is directed by Jon Watts and written by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers.

It stars Tom Holland (as Peter Parker, aka Spider-Man), Zendaya (as MJ), Jacob Batalon (as Ned Leeds), Marisa Tomei (as Aunt May), Jamie Foxx (as Electro), Benedict Cumberbatch (as Doctor Stephen Strange), and Alfred Molina (as Doctor Octopus).

Tom Holland first played the wall-crawler in Captain America: Civil War

Tom Holland first appeared as Spider-Man in 2016’s Captain America: Civil War. He reprised his role as the web-slinger in Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019).

Monsters and Critics reported back in July 2019 that Tom Holland was spotted attending the British Summer Time Hyde Park Festival in London with a mystery blonde, later identified as Olivia Bolton.

Holland was previously rumored to be dating Spider-Man co-star Zendaya.

In March 2020, the Spider-Man actor caused a stir among his fans when he took to Instagram Live to introduce his chickens.

He bought the chickens to produce eggs after the local supermarkets ran out of the food item amid the coronavirus pandemic.