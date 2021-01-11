Deadpool 3 coming to the MCU, Kevin Fiege talks about movie’s rating

Fans of Deadpool got some great news today after Kevin Feige revealed that the third movie in the series would be coming to Marvel.

Not only that, but Feige said that Deadpool will be part of the MCU and that it will be Rated-R, like the first two movies in the series.

Deadpool coming to MCU

There had been news that Deadpool was coming to the MCU, with Ryan Reynolds saying it was happening. However, until Marvel officially announced it, there were still worries about what this meant.

Marvel is part of Disney, and all its movies so far have been family-friendly affairs. They included violence and death, but nothing that would push it to the R-rating that the first two Deadpool movies reached.

There are now no worries, as Feige said the movie would be R-rated and keep the style that made the first two so popular.

“It will be rated R, and we are working on a script right now, and Ryan’s overseeing a script right now,” Feige told Collider. “It will not be [filming] this year. Ryan is a very busy, very successful actor. We’ve got a number of things we’ve already announced that we now have to make, but it’s exciting for it to have begun.”

While Feige said Reynolds is overseeing the script, the official screenwriters are Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin and Wendy Molyneux (Bob’s Burgers).

Feige said that they wouldn’t neuter the character, who led the first two movies to huge box office takes despite an R-rating. Deadpool made $784 million worldwide, and Deadpool 2 finished with $786 million.

“Again, a very different type of character in the MCU, and Ryan is a force of nature, which is just awesome to see him bring that character to life,” Feige finished.

What is next for the MCU schedule?

As Kevin Feige said, there are many things already in motion right now, which is why Deadpool 3 likely won’t start shooting until 2022 and likely arrive in 2023.

The MCU movies coming in 2021 include Black Widow, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten-Rings, The Eternals, and Spider-Man 3.

In 2022, the slate includes Thor: Love and Thunder, Doctor Strange: Into the Multiverse of Madness, Black Panther 2, and Captain Marvel 2.

Also coming is James Gunn’s third Guardians of the Galaxy movie, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, and Mahershala Ali as Blade.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is also expanding to include TV shows on Disney+, which starts this weekend with WandaVision and just added the popular Moon Knight to the upcoming slate.

Deadpool also wasn’t the first former FOX property to make its way to the MCU, as work has already begun on developing the Fantastic Four’s entry into the universe.

There is still no word on when The X-Men will make their first appearance.