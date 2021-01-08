WandaVision release date confirmed by Disney+ with a double-sized premiere

WandaVision hits Disney+ on Friday, January 15. However, for fans unfamiliar with how Disney+ works, this is not like Netflix.

Anyone who watched The Mandalorian knows that Disney+ doesn’t drop all their shows at once and has a weekly release date like regular broadcast networks.

However, there is good news for fans wanting to see WandaVision.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

WandaVision release date

WandaVision premieres on Friday, January 15, on Disney+. However, it won’t be just one episode that hits on that day.

The good news is that Marvel will release the first two episodes of WandaVision on its premiere day unlike The Mandalorian, which has stuck with one episode a week for its two seasons so far.

Episode 3 hits on Friday, January 22, and a weekly release will continue until the end of the season. There will be a total of nine episodes.

The reason for the two-episode drop is unclear, but there are two modes of thought. The first is that it is a treat for Marvel fans who have been starving for a new movie or TV show for over a year now.

Read More WandaVision cast and crew talk influences for the first Disney+ MCU show

The second is that this is a series that starts in a world of make-believe, as Wanda and Vision clearly are not in the “real world” but a world that either Wanda created or one that was created to hold her.

It might take two episodes for the pieces to fall into place, so viewers don’t leave one episode confused about what the show is about.

WandaVision ‘New Era’ sneak peek

Disney+ also released a pair of sneak peeks for fans this week in preparation for WandaVision’s release.

The first is a new series called Marvel Studios: Legends, which will take a look at the MCU history, one character at a time. The first episode starts with Wanda and the second is about The Vision.

These are short and catch people up-to-date on what they have done so far in the MCU movie world.

The second sneak peek was a new WandaVision teaser that shows that everything is not as it seems.

Here is the WandaVision synopsis:

“Marvel Studios’ WandaVision blends the style of classic sitcoms with the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany)—two super-powered beings living their ideal suburban lives—begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems…The series is a blend of classic television and the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Wanda Maximoff and Vision—two super-powered beings living idealized suburban lives—begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems.”

Here is the sneak peek:

WandaVision Season 1 premieres on Disney+ on Friday, January 15, with a two-episode premiere.