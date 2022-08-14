WWE’s Scarlett Bordeaux shows off stunning leather outfit following SmackDown

WWE SmackDown star Scarlett Bordeaux showed off her recent outfit from the Friday show. Pic credit: @realscarlettbordeaux/Instagram

Fresh off her recent segments during WWE SmackDown, Scarlett Bordeaux shared a look at her sizzling leather outfit alongside her man Karrion Kross.

In an image posted on her official Instagram, the 31-year-old wrestling star is showing tremendous confidence in a sleeveless cutoff black top that shows off her toned midsection.

It’s paired with a matching skirt that has slits cut to reveal portions of her thighs. The black leather skirt and top also feature various symbols, including unique white crosses.

Scarlett’s also got on black knee-high boots and long leather gloves that cover almost all of her arms except for her shoulder area.

Husband Karrion Kross, real name Kevin Kesar, stands next to her, wearing a black leather jacket with an interesting design on one arm featuring eye-catching red and black triangles. The former WWE NXT Champion also has on black jeans and black boots to complete his look.

Much like Scarlett, he gives an all-business-type look to the camera. Kross points towards the wristwatch area on his arm, possibly indicating it’s time for their next big move.

“Because together we make magic,” Scarlett put in her IG post’s caption, with multiple emojis, and also credited photographer David Gunn.

Scarlett Bordeaux appeared during recent SmackDown

Scarlett’s sizzling black leather outfit pictured above was the same attire she wore for her appearance during this past Friday’s episode of WWE SmackDown.

During Drew McIntyre’s in-ring segment, she showed up and caused a distraction for the top contender to Roman Reigns’ WWE undisputed world championship.

That allowed The Usos to attack Drew, and following the beatdown, they told Scarlett to bring a message to Karrion Kross regarding their ally Roman Reigns.

“That’s funny. He had the same message for you,” Scarlett told them from the ring apron after hearing their message.

Scarlett and Kross returned to WWE months after release

Viewers saw the surprising return of Scarlett Bordeaux and Karrion Kross on SmackDown last week, less than a year after World Wrestling Entertainment released them.

Ahead of their WWE return, they appeared as part of an independent wrestling event headlined by Ric Flair’s last match, with Kross victorious in a singles bout during the July 31 show.

Days later, they showed up at the end of the August 5 episode of SmackDown as Drew McIntyre was standing at the bottom of the ramp to confront his upcoming opponent, WWE Champion Roman Reigns.

With Scarlett distracting McIntyre from the top of the stage area, Karrion Kross attacked Drew at ringside, eventually tossing him into the steel steps.

Once Drew was knocked down, Scarlett placed an hourglass into the ring for Roman and The Usos to watch the sands pouring down, indicating their time was running out. Kross stared at the champ as they stood tall to close out their big return appearance.

That seemingly put the champ on notice, although he’s already got a match set for September’s WWE Clash at the Castle to defend his title against McIntyre. Fans will be watching to see what Scarlett Bordeaux and Karrion Kross do next as they continue to intervene in this championship feud.

WWE SmackDown airs Fridays at 8/7c on FOX.