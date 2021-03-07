Who was Lyric Chanel? Instagram sensation dies at 13 after a prolonged battle with brain cancer

Instagram star Lyric Chanel died from brain cancer at 13. Pic credit: @yhung.chanel_/Instagram

Instagram star Lyric “Yhung” Chanel has died after a two-year battle with cancer. She died on Friday at the age of 13.

The Instagram account Go Gold For Childhood Cancer shared the sad news of Chanel’s death on Friday morning.

“Lyric gained her angel wings this morning at the age of 13 years old,” the statement read. “Lyric bravely battled Anaplastic Ependymoma and endured more than a child ever should.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

“She loved singing, listening to music, and dancing,” the statement continued. “I know she most definitely dancing with all the angels right now. Watch over your family baby girl! You are forever missed!”

Lyric Chanel’s cause of death

Lyric Chanel died following a prolonged battle with a form of brain cancer known as anaplastic ependymoma.

Her death did not come unexpectedly. A message shared on her Instagram on Wednesday by a caregiver warned fans of the impending tragedy.

Read More Doja Cat denies mocking Beyonce in TikTok video, apologizes

“Just got news from Dr that Lyric is Dying and only have days to live….,” the sad message read. “These are the hardest words to have to hear.”

Lyric Chanel was an Instagram star

Lyric “Yhung” Chanel and her family documented her struggle against cancer on her social media pages, including Instagram, where she had nearly 620,000 followers.

She shared her life, interests, and struggles with her followers. Chanel was known for her love for music, singing, and dancing as she tried to live her life to the fullest despite her circumstances.

Comments Box SVG icons Used for the like, share, comment, and reaction icons

She quickly acquired a large following on Instagram because people admired her courage, resilience, and optimism during her fight against cancer.

Lyric Chanel death: Reactions on social media



Lyric’s social media supporters and friends have been sharing tributes and condolence messages since news of her death broke.

💕REST IN PEACE💕baby girl! You fought a BEAUTIFUL fight. Thank you for sharing your life with us and your fight. We’ll all remember seeing you smiling and dancing and having those nails on FLEEK! 😊 You’re with our Lord now… praying for your family 💕🥲😢🥲😢#LyricChanel pic.twitter.com/f8xPQLTxMb — MrsSales (@MrsSales_GCV) March 5, 2021

To Be Absent From The Body Is To Be Present With The Lord…Rest Easy Baby Girl #LyricChanel #RestInPeace pic.twitter.com/KW8ggUV4yw — Cool Al 🦅🦅 (@SoCoolAl) March 5, 2021

Beyoncé shared a moving tribute to Lyric Chanel

Many celebs, including Beyonce and Cardi B, also shared tributes.

Beyoncé shared a tribute to Chanel on her website.

It included a video compilation showing the lively girl singing and dancing. Beyoncé accompanied the compilation with a tribute performance of several of her hit songs, including Love On Top, Brown Skin Girl, and Halo.

In the chorus for Love on Top, she replaces the word “baby” with “Lyric.”

Beyoncé was one of many celebrities who supported Lyric during her struggle with cancer. She sent Lyric flowers in September after learning about her health struggles.

The Crazy in Love singer first learned about Lyric when she saw a video of her young fan singing some of her hit songs.

Other celebs who supported Lyric during her health struggles included Cardi B and Houston rapper Trae Tha Truth.

Trae Tha Truth had a close relationship with her until she died.

Who was Lyric Chanel?

Lyric “Yhung” Chanel was 13 years old. She was born and raised in Houston, and her mother’s name was Monica Valentine.

She was diagnosed with stage 3 brain cancer when she was only 11 years old. She underwent chemotherapy and multiple surgeries the past two years.

Her family set up a GoFundMe page to raise funds to pay for her medical bills. As of this writing, the page has received donations of nearly $194,000.

In November 2020, Chanel underwent surgery to remove a tumor. But the tumor started growing again after the surgery and quickly spread to other parts of her brain, according to ABC 13.

Her doctors reportedly told her family there was nothing they could do to help her anymore.

In other news, Monsters and Critics reported that Dustin Diamond, known for playing Samuel “Screech” Powers on NBC’s hit sitcom, Saved by the Bell, passed away at 44 after battling cancer.

In January, Resident Evil 8 actress, Jeanette Maus, also passed away at 39.