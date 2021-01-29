Jeanette Maus death: Resident Evil 8: Village actress passes away at 39

Actress Jeanette Maus died after battling colon cancer. Pic credit: Capcom

Actress Jeanette Maus, who played a voice role in the upcoming video game Resident Evil 8: Village, has passed away at the age of 39.

Maus’s fiancé, Dusty Warren, confirmed her passing in a post to Facebook, according to Deadline.

“It is with a shattered-yet grateful-heart that I inform you that Jeanette Maus passed away late last night due to complications of cancer,” he wrote. “I’m really sad, but I’m super proud of her. She fought so hard, with tremendous grace and optimism, inspiring myself and I’m sure many of you.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Jeanette Maus cause of death

According to Dusty Warren, Maus died after battling colon cancer. She also suffered from Crohn’s disease, an inflammatory condition of the gut.

She was diagnosed with cancer in April 2020, according to Deadline.

Warren set up a GoFundMe page in 2020 after Maus was diagnosed with colon cancer.

The page raised more than $50,000 to help cover her medical expenses.

Tributes pour in on social media

Fans, colleagues, and friends have been posting condolence messages and tributes on social media.

Sending my deepest condolences to Jeannette Maus’s friends and family. She was so talented and it really breaks my heart that she never got to see the finished product of RE8. pic.twitter.com/sl0Dt87G61 — Lady Dimitrescu (@Tall_Lady_RE) January 28, 2021

Today a beautiful light has gone out, which gave life to a multitude of characters with its beautiful and powerful voice. Jeannette Maus, go in peace and never stop chasing your star. Thanks for everything.#RIPJeannette pic.twitter.com/0CeUHQBZlb — 🇫🇷 Déesse Nemesis 🇫🇷 (@Nemesis4631) January 28, 2021

Capcom Dev 1, the developer of the Resident Evil video game franchise, also paid tribute on Twitter.

“We here at Capcom R&D 1 are deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Jeanette Maus, the talented actress who helped bring several different characters, including our witches to the world in Resident Evil Village. Our hearts go out to her family and loved ones,” the message read.

We here at Capcom R&D 1 are deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Jeanette Maus, the talented actress who helped bring several different characters, including our witches to the world in Resident Evil Village. Our hearts go out to her family and loved ones. pic.twitter.com/zG1K6BrkY0 — Capcom Dev 1 (@dev1_official) January 28, 2021

John Rosenfeld Studios that Maus was professionally associated with as a teacher and coach also posted a tribute on Instagram.

“Our hearts are broken today. Jeanette has been part of the JRS family for almost a decade and became part of the studio’s DNA as a student, teacher, coach and friend,” tribute read. “Jeanette was truly an artist, and felt truly grateful to live as an artist.”

Monsters and Critics reported earlier in January that Bond girl actress Tanya Roberts died at the age of 65.

Ann Reinking, Tony Award-winning Broadway actress also died in December at the age of 71.

Jeanette Maus bio

Jeanette Maus was born in 1982.

She was an actress, a voice-over performer, and a producer.

Maus was known for her role in the survival horror video game Resident Evil 8: Village, the upcoming sequel to Resident Evil 7: Biohazard.

She played multiple characters in Resident Evil 8: Village, including one of the witch daughters of the House of Dimitrescu.

Maus also played roles in films such as Charm City Kings, My Effortless Brilliance, and Your Sister’s Sister, according to IMDb.

She produced the short film, Secret Island Adventure: Ripple One.