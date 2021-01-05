Doctors have reportedly confirmed that actress Tanya Roberts died last night at the Cedars-Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles. She was 65 years old.

Roberts’ partner Lance O’Brien told TMZ that he got a call from Tanya’s doctors on Monday night confirming that she passed away.

The latest development comes after Roberts’ publicist Mike Pingel announced yesterday (Monday) that she was still alive soon after he told multiple news sources that she had died.

Roberts’ publicist previously announced that she died on Sunday

Roberts, who was known for playing the Bond girl Stacey Sutton alongside Roger Moore in A View to a Kill (1985), reportedly collapsed at her home in California on Christmas Eve after returning from walking her dogs.

She was rushed to the Cedars-Sinai Hospital in L.A. where she was placed on a ventilator.

On Monday, her publicist Mike Pingel told multiple media outlets that she died on Sunday at 65.

“I’m devastated, I’ve been friends with Tanya for over 20 years,” Pingel told CNN. “She was full of energy and we always had a wild time together. She was truly an Angel and I will miss her so much.”

Pingel later retracted the death announcement, saying it was a mistake

Pingel later came forward to say that Roberts was still alive and that the death announcement was a mistake.

He said he announced Roberts’ passing to the media believing it was true after her partner, Lance, told him she died on Sunday.

Lance reportedly said he was with the Roberts during her last moments and that he held her hands as she passed away.

According to TMZ, Lance said he left the hospital believing Roberts had died after she closed her eyes. But he admitted he did not talk to her doctors before he left.

Lance later got a call from Roberts’ doctors that she was still alive.

Geto Boys rapper Bushwick Bill’s death was also announced prematurely

This is not the first time that a celebrity was found to be still alive after friends and relatives announced to the media that they had died.

Monsters and critics reported back in June 2019 that following reports that the former Geto Boys rapper Bushwick Bill (Richard Stephen Shaw) had died at the age of 52, his publicist came forward to say he was not dead but “alive and fighting cancer.”

According to the publicist, the hospital and close relatives confirmed that Bill was still alive at a hospital in Denver, Colorado.

However, the hospital confirmed that he died later on the same day.

Bill was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

Tanya Roberts was a model and actress

Tanya Roberts (Victoria Leigh Blum) was born in 1955 in The Bronx.

She was a model and later an actress best known for playing Bond girl Stacey Sutton in A View to a Kill. She co-starred in the movie with Roger Moore.

Roberts was also known for her role in multiple films, such as The Beastmaster, Purgatory, and Night Eyes. She appeared in TV movies such as Waikiki and Zuma Beach.

Roberts played roles in multiple TV shows, including Charlie’s Angels, The Love Bloat, Fantasy Island, and the sitcom That ’70s Show.

She was married to Barry Roberts who died back in 2006.

Roberts is survived by her partner, Lance O’Brien, and sister Barbara Chase, according to TMZ.