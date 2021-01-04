Tanya Roberts, Bond girl and That ’70s Show actress, passes away at 65

Tanya Roberts, an actress known for appearing as a Bond girl alongside Roger Moore in the 1985 Agent 007 film A View to a Kill, has died at 65.

According to CNN, Roberts’ publicist Mike Pingel revealed she died on Sunday.

Roberts suddenly collapsed at her home in California on Christmas Eve after returning from a morning walk with her dogs. She was rushed to the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in L.A. where she was placed on a ventilator but never recovered.

She was pronounced dead on Sunday.

“I’m devastated, I’ve been friends with Tanya for over 20 years,” Pingel said, according to CNN. “She was full of energy and we always had a wild time together. She was truly an Angel and I will miss her so much.”

Tanya Roberts cause of death

Roberts’ cause of death was not immediately revealed. But her publicist confirmed that it was not COVID-19-related, according to CNN.

Tributes pour in on Twitter

Fans of Tanya Roberts who have paid tribute on Instagram include the actor Danny Masterson, who is also known for his role on That 70’s Show.

Celebrities and public figures who paid tribute on Twitter included the sports radio and TV show host Mikey Adams, producer and director Mark Altman, and ABC7’s George Pennacchio.

The World is a little less beautiful today. RIP Angel #TanyaRoberts pic.twitter.com/lNNoYZduR9 — Mikey Adams (@MikeyAdams420) January 4, 2021

R.I.P. to actress Tanya Roberts.

She died today at 65. No cause given, only that it wasn’t related to COVID-19.

Tanya starred in the final season of TV’s “Charlie’s Angels” & later appeared on “That ‘70s Show.”

Was also a Bond girl opposite Roger Moore in “A View To A Kill.” pic.twitter.com/5Uiqokmi0N — George Pennacchio (@abc7george) January 4, 2021

News of Roberts’ death comes after Gilligan’s Island actress Dawn Wells died from COVID-19-related causes at the age of 82.

Tanya Roberts bio

Roberts, whose birth name was Victoria Leigh Blum, was born in October 1955 in The Bronx, NYC.

She was first a model before she became an actress. She appeared in off-Broadway productions and in TV commercials before breaking into films.

Tanya Roberts is best known for playing the role of Bond girl Stacey Sutton alongside Roger Moore in A View to a Kill (1985).

She also appeared in several films, including Sheena, The Beastmaster, Purgatory, Body Slam, Twisted Justice, Night Eyes, Inner Sanctum, and Sins of Desire.

Roberts appeared in TV movies such as Murder Me, Murder You, and Waikiki. She also appeared in Pleasure Cove and Zuma Beach.

She played roles in several TV series, including Fantasy Island, The Love Boat, and the sitcom That ’70s Show in which she played Donna Pinciotti’s mom Midge.

She is known for playing Julie Rogers in one season of Charlie’s Angels TV series from 1976.

Tanya was married to Barry Roberts, a scriptwriter, who died in 2006.