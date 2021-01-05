Tanya Roberts still alive, rep changes statement after previous report that she had died

Tanya Roberts is still alive, according to her publicist Mike Pingel, who earlier told multiple news sources, including CNN and TMZ, that the actress passed away on Sunday at 65.

Tanya Roberts is an actress best known for playing the Bond girl, Stacey Sutton alongside Roger Moore in the 1985 Agent 007 film, A View to a Kill.

Pingel earlier told TMZ that Roberts died on Sunday at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in L.A.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She was rushed to the hospital on Christmas Eve after suddenly collapsing. She reportedly collapsed after returning home from a morning walk with her dogs.

“I’m devastated, I’ve been friends with Tanya for over 20 years,” Pingel reportedly said. “She was full of energy and we always had a wild time together. She was truly an Angel and I will miss her so much.”

Roberts’ husband, Lance, reportedly confirmed her passing

According to TMZ, Pingel said that Roberts’ husband, Lance, confirmed that she died on Sunday. Lance reportedly said he held his wife’s hands in the moments before she passed away.

Lance also reportedly confirmed to multiple family friends that Roberts had died.

Lance got a call from the hospital that Roberts was still alive

Pingel said that Lance got a call from the hospital on Monday, saying that Tanya Roberts was still alive.

He said that the earlier released statement saying that Roberts had died was something he believed to be true.

Reactions on Twitter

After news spread that Roberts had died, many fans took to Twitter to post tributes to the late actress.

Celebrities, journalists, and public figures who posted tributes included the TV host Mikey Adams, producer and director Mark Altman, and ABC7’s George Pennacchio.

But following news that Roberts is still alive, many have once again taken to social media to react to the unexpected development:

Tanya Roberts coming back from the dead pic.twitter.com/03MQzxsDnb — andrea (@wetbackie) January 4, 2021

2020: Year of death.

2021: People coming back to life. Welcome back, Tanya Roberts! pic.twitter.com/rwclYJTfNp — DCO Nightingale (@DCONightingale) January 4, 2021

This Tanya Roberts story is crazy! pic.twitter.com/WupAkTxUXD — Mitch Jones (@ComicMitchJones) January 4, 2021

Roberts was born Victoria Leigh Blum in October 1955 in New York.

She is a model and actress known for playing the Bond girl, Stacey Sutton in A View to a Kill (1985).

A View to a Kill was Roger Moore’s last appearance as Agent 007.

Roberts appeared in multiple TV shows, including Pleasure Cove, Zuma Beach, and Waikiki.

She also appeared in movies such as Sheena, The Beastmaster, Purgatory, Night Eyes, Inner Sanctum, and Sins of Desire.