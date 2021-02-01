Dustin Diamond death: Saved by the Bell actor passes away at 44 after cancer battle

Dustin Diamond, the actor, and comedian known for playing Samuel “Screech” Powers on NBC’s hit sitcom, Saved by the Bell, has passed away at 44.
Dustin died on Monday morning, a rep told TMZ.
“We are saddened to confirm Dustin Diamond’s passing on Monday, February 1st, 2021 due to carcinoma,” his reps said in a statement, according to People. “He was diagnosed with this brutal, relentless form of malignant cancer only three weeks ago.”
“In that time, it managed to spread rapidly throughout his system,” the statement continued. “The only mercy it exhibited was its sharp and swift execution. Dustin did not suffer. He did not have to lie submerged in pain. For that, we are grateful.”
Diamond was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer last month
Diamond’s death comes after Monsters and Critics reported last month that the actor’s reps announced on Facebook that he was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer and receiving chemotherapy treatment.
He was hospitalized in Florida on January 12 after he discovered he had a lump in his throat and reported “feeling pain all over his body and a general sense of unease,” M&C reported.
Diamond feared he might have cancer because his mom died from breast cancer. His worst fears were confirmed when doctors diagnosed him with cancer and said it had spread all over his body.
They also determined that he had pain from shingles.
His condition continued to decline after he was admitted to the hospital. He died after he was taken off respirators in preparation for transfer to hospice care, according to TMZ.
His girlfriend was by his side during his final moments.
Dustin Diamond death: Tributes pour in on Twitter
Fans, friends, and fellow actors have been posting condolence messages and tributes on social media, including Twitter.
Celebrities who paid tribute on Twitter included Diamond’s Saved by the Bell co-star Mark-Paul Gosselaar. Others included actor Eric West and the musical artist Josiah Johnson.
Diamond’s death comes days after Emmy and Tony award-winning actress Cicely Tyson died at 96.
Resident Evil 8 actress, Jeanette Maus, also died in late January due to complications from cancer
Dustin Diamond bio
Dustin Diamond, a native of California, played Samuel “Screech” Powers on NBC’s hit 1990s sitcom, Save by the Bell.
He portrayed Screech on Disney Channel’s Good Morning, Miss Bliss before playing the character on Saved by the Bell.
Diamond co-starred on Saved by the Bell with Mark-Paul Gosselaar as Zack Morris, Mario Lopez as A.C. Slater, Tiffani-Amber Thiessen as Kelly Kapowski, Lark Voorhies as Lisa Turtle, and Elizabeth Berkley as Jessie Spano.
He reprised his role as Screech in spinoffs of the series, including Saved by the Bell: The College Years and Saved by the Bell: The New Class.
Diamond is also known for playing roles in TV shows such as The Rerun Show, Your Pretty Face Is Going to Hell, Duck Dodgers, and Zach Morris is Trash.
He appeared on several reality TV shows, including Celebrity Boxing 2 and Celebrity Fit Club.
He also played roles in films, such as Scavenger Killers and A Dog for Christmas.
