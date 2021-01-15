Dustin Diamond diagnosed with stage 4 cancer: Saved by the Bell star is receiving chemotherapy treatment

Dustin Diamond, the actor and comedian best known for his role in Saved by the Bell, has been diagnosed with stage 4 cancer and he is receiving chemotherapy treatment.

Reps for actor announced the news on his Facebook page on Thursday.

“At this time we can confirm that Dustin does have cancer. Dustin Will disclose more information once it is available and a plan moving forward is made,” the statement said. “… We ask everyone to respect Dustin’s privacy during this difficult time . All positivity and prayers are appreciated.”

The Facebook post included a mailing and email address for fans who want to send get well wishes to Diamond. But they asked fans not to send autograph requests to the address.

Dustin Diamond was hospitalized on Tuesday after feeling pain

Diamond, 44, was hospitalized in Florida on Tuesday (January 12) after he started “feeling pain all over his body and a general sense of unease,” according to Us Weekly.

Diamond’s reps also said he was suffering shingles pain, according to TMZ.

He also discovered a lump in his throat.

Sources said that the Diamond feared he might have cancer because his mom died of breast cancer.

His worst fears were confirmed when doctors determined that he had stage 4 cancer. A spokesperson for the Saved by the Bell actor said that cancer has spread to other parts of his body, TMZ reported.

Fans send get well wishes on social media

Many fans took to Twitter to post get well wishes and prayers for his recovery.

I just read Saved by the Bell star Dustin Diamond is reported to have Stage 4 cancer. I met him at his Fairview Heights, Illinois show plus hired him to do a comedy show in Greenville. Really thought break. I hope he can overcome it. 👏🏻 #DustinDiamond #SavedByTheBell pic.twitter.com/yUAAUcewBH — Dirty Joe (@realdirtyjoe) January 15, 2021

Thoughts and positive vibes go out to #SavedByTheBell‘s #DustinDiamond. Who is battling cancer. I’m pulling for you. pic.twitter.com/tlt3EGFOFr — quarantine chris (@chrisgarrison7) January 15, 2021

Prayers for Dustin Diamond pic.twitter.com/UnT2weFyp3 — 21Flavorz (@Idofavorzforu) January 13, 2021

Dustin Diamond bio

Dustin Diamond is a native of California.

He is an actor known for playing Samuel “Screech” Powers in the 1990s sitcom Saved by the Bell. Saved by the Bell aired on NBC from August 1989 to May 1993.

Diamond also played Screech on the spinoffs of the original series, including Saved by the Bell: The College Years (1993-1994) and Saved by the Bell: The New Class (1993-2000).

Before he played Screech on Saved by the Bell, Diamond played the character on Disney Channel’s Good Morning, Miss Bliss.

Following his role on Saved by the Bell and its spinoffs, Diamond appeared in other TV shows, including Duck Dodgers, The Rerun Show, Your Pretty Face is Going to Hell, and Zach Morris is Trash, according to IMDb.

He also appeared in films, including Pauly Shore is Dead, Scavenger Killers, and A Dog for Christmas.