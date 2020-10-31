FazeChemo death: TikTok star passes away after battle with cancer

FazeChemo, a member of the TikTok community, passed away on Friday (October 30).

The sad news of the death of FazeChemo, whose real name is Anas Alazzawi, broke last night on Twitter after some of his friends and fans took to the social media platform to tweet condolence messages.

The news spread quickly on Twitter and other social media platforms, including Facebook.

FazeChemo cause of death: TikToker was diagnosed with cancer

FazeChemo died after battle a prolonged battle with cancer.

FazeChemo was first diagnosed with cancer in September 2019. He was diagnosed with a form of cancer known as Ewing sarcoma.

Alazzawi started undergoing chemotherapy treatment after the diagnosis. He remained in high spirits even while fighting cancer and continued to entertain his fans with his TikTok videos.

FazeChemo started a GoFundMe campaign to pay for his treatment

FazeChemo started a GoFundMe campaign to pay for his cancer treatment.

“I was diagnosed with localized Ewing sarcoma 9/25/2019 and I’ve been fighting for almost a year now!” he wrote on his GoFundMe page. “Luckily my TikTok has helped me raise $2,000 already and I was told by multiple people to start a go fund me to help pay for the rest of the $16,000 out of $18,000 I owe.”

He was able to raise only about $2460 out of the $16,000 that he needed for the treatment.

He later announced on TikTok that he received an insurance payout for the treatment.

Fans and friend mourn on social media

The sad news of the passing of FazeChemo has thrown members of the online TikTok and social media community into mourning.

There was an outpouring of sadness and grief following news of the death of the TikTok star.

Fans, friends, and fellow social media stars have flooded Twitter with condolence messages, eulogies, and tributes.

“RIP my brother chemo. Very saddened and destroyed by your death,” a Twitter user wrote.

“Rip faze chemo. I’m crying rn,” another wrote.

“Just found out one of my favorite TikTokers, FaZe Chemo, passed away from cancer,” a third fan tweeted. “I don’t know what to say. My heart is broken for his family. Fly high #FaZeChemo you will be missed.”

The YouTube star, KSI, also posted a tribute video.

Who was FazeChemo?

FazeChemo (Anas Alazzawi) was a TikTok user from Blackwood, New Jersey. He had more than 337,000 followers on the platform and more than 9.4 million likes.

He gained popularity after he uploaded a video in which poked fun at the beard of the YouTuber star KSI (Olajide “JJ” Olatunji).