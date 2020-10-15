Saint Dog death: Kottonmouth Kings rapper dead at 44

Rapper Saint Dog (Steven Thronson), a founding member of the hip-hop/rap group Kottonmouth Kings, has passed away at the age of 44.

Saint Dog was reportedly found dead early on Wednesday morning in one of the bedrooms of a friend’s house in Victorville, California, according to TMZ.

Saint Dog’s friend found him struggling to breathe and called 911, according to law enforcement sources. First responders pronounced the rapper dead at the scene.

Sources also revealed that foul play was not suspected, but an official statement on the cause of death will be released after an autopsy and toxicology.

Saint Dog’s management team confirmed his death with a statement posted to the rapper’s official Instagram page:

“Rest In Peace, Rest In Power to a true underground legend. Saint Dog aka Saint Vicious passed away yesterday in Southern California. Saint was a unique individual that had a profound impact on anyone he came in contact with. While Saint is no longer with us, his music will live on forever. Rest easy, King.”

Saint Dog death: Tributes pour in

Fans, friends, and colleagues in the music industry have been paying tribute since news of Saint Dog’s (aka Saint Vicious) death broke earlier today.

“Anyone that knew Steve saw what a big heart he had,” Kevin Zinger, an executive at Suburban Noize Records, said, according to TMZ. “His legacy will live on in his music and our hearts go out to his Son Max and his entire family, friends, and fans worldwide.”

Suburban Noize Records posted a tribute on Instagram.

“Our brother Steven ‘Saint Dog’ Thronson left us yesterday,” the tribute read. “We will miss you and your big heart. You were one of a kind and our hearts [are]broken.”

People have also been posting tributes on Twitter. Colleagues who posted tributes included Skribbal, who collaborated with Saint in his 2019 album Bozo.

Saint Dog bio

Saint Dog was a founding member of the Kottonmouth Kings, a hip-hop group formed in 1996, in Placentia, California.

The original lineup of the group included Saint Dog, D-Loc, and John Richter.

The name of the group, Kottonmouth Kings, is a reference to the effect of marijuana on smokers. The hip-hop group is known for campaigning for the legalization of marijuana, and their lyrics often include references to marijuana.

The group released their first EP, Stoners Reeking Havoc, in 1998. They released their first studio album, Royal Highness, later in the same year. They also released their second EP, Stash Box, and Hidden Stash, “a collection of B-sides, rarities, and remixes,” in 1999.

Saint Dog left the group in 1999 to start a solo career. He released three solo albums, Ghetto Guide (2004), USA (Unconformable Social Amputees) (2006), and Bozo (2019).

His best-known singles include SoCal Thugsta, Now I Lay Me, and Money Talks, all from his 2004 album Ghetto Guide.

He was also known for singles, such as Get Gone and Reaper, from his 2006 album USA, and Bang Bang (feat. Skribbal) from his latest album Bozo (2019).

He returned in 2018 to collaborate with Kottonmouth Kings in the production and release of their latest album, Kingdom Come.

He is survived by his son Max.