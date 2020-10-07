Singer Johnny Nash death: Reggae and pop music star passed away at 80 from natural causes

Singer and songwriter Johnny Nash, best known for his hit song I Can See Clearly Now, died on Tuesday morning at his home in Houston, Texas.

Nash was 80 years old.

His son, Johnny Nash Jr., confirmed his father died from natural causes after experiencing declining health, according to the Guardian.

Monsters and Critics also reported the passing of the legendary guitarist Eddie Van Halen on Tuesday. He died at the age of 65 following a battle with throat cancer.

Tributes pour in on Twitter

Tributes have been pouring in on Twitter since the news of Johnny Nash’s death broke yesterday.

The official Twitter page of The Wailers also paid tribute:

“We are very sad to hear about the passing of a true legend, #JohnnyNash. An American brother with #Jamaicansoul, who helped introduce #reggae to the UK and the world in the 70s. May his legacy continue through his music.”

Johnny Nash bio

Johnny Nash (John Lester Nash Jr.) was born in August 1940 in Houston, Texas. He started his music career in the 1950s.

He founded JAD Records with his manager Danny Sims in New York in 1965. JAD Records signed Bob Marley and the Wailers in the 1960s when the group was still unknown.

Nash helped launch Marley’s music career. He also helped introduce reggae to American audiences.

According to his website bio page, Nash was “one of the first non-Jamaican singers to record reggae music in Kingston, Jamaica.”

Nash and Marley influenced each other. He reportedly taught Marley how to perform on the mic while learning the reggae rhythm from the Jamaican artist.

Nash released his hit song I Can See Clearly Now in 1972. The rhythm of the song was strongly influenced by reggae.

I Can See Clearly Now was a single from an album of the same name. The album included multiple songs written by Bob Marley, such as Stir It Up, Guava Jelly, and Comma Comma.

I Can See Clearly Now reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. Reggae star Jimmy Cliff recorded a cover of the song for the movie Cool Runnings.

Nash was known for several other songs, including Cupid, Hold Me Tight, What a Wonderful World, and My Merry Go Round.

Here again, Nash’s last album, released in 1986, included songs such as Rock Me Baby and Born To Sing.

He appeared on many TV shows, including The Arthur Godfrey Show.

Nash was also an actor. He appeared in movies such as Take a Giant Step, Love Is Not a Game, and Key Witness.

Johnny Nash is survived by his wife Carli, and his children, Johnny and Monica.