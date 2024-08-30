What’s behind Prince Harry’s solo trip to the UK?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have made headlines recently with their huge trips to Nigeria and Colombia.

These trips rival the official royal trips abroad that King Charles would make, with all of the usual fanfare and pomp that accompanies the Royals.

It is unusual to hear of Prince Harry making a quick trip back home alone on short notice, but that seems to be what just happened.

Meghan will jaunt off places to work on her business, American Rivieria Orchard, as she did recently at the G9 Summit in the Hamptons.

But the last time that Prince Harry went to the United Kingdom on a quick solo trip was to see his ailing dad, King Charles, as soon as he heard about the cancer.

Sign up to our Celebrity newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

That trip resulted in a brief (less than half an hour, according to reports) audience with King Charles before the long flight back to California.

Prince Harry made a surprise trip to the UK for a funeral

Prince Harry’s uncle, Lord Robert Fellowes, passed away on July 29, 2024, in Norfolk, UK.

He was their mother Diana’s brother-in-law and a trusted advisor to the late Queen Elizabeth. Prince Harry and Prince William were close to him.

Since Prince William was expected to attend the funeral, it was shocking to find out that Prince Harry also showed up. It seems that he made the trip alone, without Meghan or his children.

Could this mean a thawing in the estrangement of the two brothers?

The Sun reports that both brothers sat discreetly at the back of the church, and a source was “pleased to confirm both princes were there.”

The brothers may not have even spoken to each other at the funeral. As a local told the Sun, “William and Harry were both there, but we never saw them speak to each other, and they were keeping their distance.”

Prince Harry’s actions in returning for a family funeral could be the first stepping stone to reconciliation in the fragmented family.

King Charles has been battling cancer this year and has not seen Prince Harry’s children in ages. It would be great if they could get their acts together so the family could be together for the upcoming holidays.

King Charles sends condolences to Kiingi Tuheitia’s family

King Charles has taken the time to send his sincere condolences to the whanau (family) of the late King Tuheitia of the Maori tribe.

The Māori are an Indigenous Polynesian people of New Zealand. The King passed away on August 30, 2024, at 69.

King Charles sent a lovely message stating that he and Queen Camilla were “profoundly saddened to learn” of his death.

King Charles sent a message to the family of King Tuheitia, of the Maori people. Pic credit: @theroyalfamily/Instagram

The United Kingdom has had a long relationship with New Zealand through trade, defense, and the fact that they are both members of the Commonwealth.