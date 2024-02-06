Prince Harry reunited with King Charles after his cancer diagnosis

The news that King Charles has been diagnosed with cancer and started outpatient treatments for it was recently revealed.

The exact cancer that Charles has been diagnosed with has still not been released to the public, but it was confirmed it was not prostate cancer after his recent procedure was directed there.

King Charles broke the news of his cancer to his sons, Prince William and Prince Harry before the announcement was made public, according to The Washington Post.

Prince William will resume his royal duties on Wednesday, taking him away from his caregiver role with his wife, Kate Middleton, while she recovers from her abdominal surgery.

Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, have been estranged from the royal family since Harry’s bestseller, Spare, came out and allegedly disparaged them.

But as the news broke yesterday, Prince Harry flew back to the UK to see his dad.

Prince Harry arrived in the United Kingdom without his wife, Meghan Markle. She is staying home to be with their children, Archie and Lilibet.

Leading Britain’s Conversation describes the meeting between Harry and his father, the king, as “brief” after Harry flew overnight. He landed at London Heathrow and immediately visited the palace to see King Charles.

This will have been the first time Harry met with his family since the King’s Coronation last May.

It has been a long nine months of estrangement. Harry and Meghan attempted to warm the waters with a phone call on Charles’ 75th birthday, but they did not spend the holidays together.

It was alleged that the couple leaked the information about the otherwise private phone call to the press. And doing that certainly did not help their relationship at all.

Whether Meghan will travel to be with Harry or how long Harry will stay in the United Kingdom is unknown.

The Royal Family’s X account shares a touching montage for World Cancer Day

World Cancer Day was February 4, just before King Charles revealed his cancer to the world, which makes it all the more sad.

The Royal Family shared several photos of Queen Camilla as she opened Royal Free, a new cancer support center at the Royal Free Hospital.

🧡 Today is #WorldCancerDay – a global initiative aiming to raise awareness about cancer.



Earlier this week, Her Majesty The Queen opened @MaggiesCentres Royal Free, a new cancer support centre at Royal Free Hospital.



Read more: https://t.co/TMs0pYBrIx pic.twitter.com/iYvcc16Ndl — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) February 4, 2024

With Prince William resuming his public schedule, it will ease things up for Queen Camilla as she will be by King Charles’ during his side cancer treatments.