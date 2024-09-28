Wayne Brady reveals major life change with his family: ‘I’m done’

Wayne Brady loves his family, as he’s shown in the new reality television series Wayne Brady: The Family Remix, which is based on the concept of his blended family.

Along with Mr. Brady himself, it features his ex-wife and friend, Mandie Taketa, their daughter Maile, and Mandie’s boyfriend, Jason.

Another addition arrived during the early episodes as Brady surprised the world by revealing he secretly had another baby son, Val Henry.

That baby arrived after a hookup with an ex-girlfriend, giving Wayne his second child.

Some may wonder if Brady plans to have more offspring to extend his family further.

The Let’s Make a Deal host recently addressed the topic while filling in on CBS’s The Talk.

Wayne Brady speaks about having more kids

Earlier this week, Wayne Brady filled in for The Talk’s Akbar Gbajabiamila and was one of the guest hosts throughout the episode.

During the show, co-host Amanda Kloots mentioned how Brady revealed his son, now 2, on his reality TV show and asked him what it’s been like to have two kids at such different ages.

“Painful,” he joked, adding, “Getting down and rolling around on the floor is not the same at 30 as it is at 52.”

When asked if having a much younger child has helped him bring out his childlike qualities, he said those “never left.” However, he expressed joy for having a young son to help build his imagination.

“It makes me happy that I have access to that because now I can do the same thing I did with Maile. I can build forts and we can play cars, I can tell stories, and we can imagine together. That’s the best part of being a parent, I think, is laying that groundwork for play,” he said.

Shortly after, the rest of Wayne’s family and Family Remix cast members joined The Talk, as Maile, Mandie, and Jason sat with Wayne, Sheryl Underwood, and Natalie Morales.

At one point, the running joke that Brady would get a vasectomy came up, and his daughter indicated, “I thought that already happened.”

“You know what, I will get a vasectomy,” Brady fired back.

“Look, I’ve already got two [kids]. I’m 52. I’m not Moses or somebody from the Bible that needs to go forth. Nope. I’m done. In fact, I should schedule an appointment right after the show,” he said.

His daughter joked that he should “take a self-care weekend, get some ice [and] start praying.”

Wayne shared a memorable career moment involving his daughter

During his time on The Talk, Wayne mentioned his daughter Maile several times, including a memorable television moment he had with her.

“Years ago, my daughter Maile improvised with me, and we did a couple scenes together, and we improvised songs. It was such an amazing full-circle moment,” he said.

The Let’s Make a Deal host recalled being 21, the same age as Maile when she appeared as a guest when he first appeared on Whose Line Is It Anyway?

In addition, Brady said Mandie was 23 and in the audience watching him perform when he started on the show.

“I could barely be in the scene, and she’s rhyming and singing, and I’m just ready to cry,” he said of his on-stage moment with Maile.

He called it not just his best moment from Whose Line Is It Anyway?, but also of his entire career.