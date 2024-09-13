Wayne Brady teases ‘prizes no one wants’ in Let’s Make a Deal teaser

Let’s Make a Deal host Wayne Brady has offered unlucky former contestants a chance at “ultimate redemption.”

The Zonk is the infamous prize that some contestants end up with rather than a trip out of the country, a new car, or other fun prizes.

In a brand new Ultimate Zonk Redemption Night teaser, Brady explained that they are “the prizes that no one wants.”

“Zonks don’t just happen. They are created,” he explained from inside a room full of random objects and someone in a horse costume wearing a white lab coat behind him.

Brady called the room their “Let’s Make a Deal R&D Zonk laboratory” as the camera showed off various stuffed toy animals behind him, including monkeys, horses, and frogs.

The new teaser arrived before the new primetime episode on CBS and before the new daytime season premieres.

Wayne Brady teases a special episode for Let’s Make a Deal

During the Let’s Make a Deal teaser, Wayne Brady revealed that contestants traveled to the show from “far and near,” with some sleeping in their cars and others staying at his place.

“Why? Because they want to be redeemed, and hopefully, that will happen tonight for them,” Brady said.

He said that contestants would get a chance to redeem themselves after previously leaving the show with Zonks in the Ultimate Zonk Redemption show.

“Roll the clip,” he said as highlight footage revealed disappointed contestants, announcer Jonathan Mangum shaking his head, and the dreaded Zonk music.

“I just got Zonked big time!” one contestant yelled as she seemed to pull her hair out.

Additional footage revealed some of the Zonk reveals and undesired prizes, including “Horse Shoes” and a “beat-up truck.”

“Now I’m here to be redeemed,” a contestant sings into the microphone after the Zonk footage.

Let’s Make a Deal shared several preview scenes from the upcoming episode on its official YouTube channel. One shows a contestant, Joyce (below), wearing a green “#ILOVEWAYNEBRADY” shirt and attempting to win $250,000 by rolling the dice.

She screams after winning $11,000 and then yells she wants to keep going for her chance to win a quarter of a million dollars.

Viewers will see if Joyce won the prize she was attempting to win when Let’s Make a Deal Primetime airs on Friday, September 13 at 8/7c on CBS.

When does Let’s Make a Deal return with new daytime episodes?

Fans of daytime game shows are awaiting two of their favorite shows to return with new episodes. CBS’s The Price Is Right and Let’s Make a Deal took a break throughout the summer, showing reruns instead.

With that, new seasons are coming for both shows on the same day. Monsters and Critics previously reported that The Price Is Right Season 53 premieres on Monday, September 23.

According to a Paramount Plus report, the Season 16 premiere episode of Let’s Make a Deal will air on that same day and should appear on CBS in the time slot just ahead of The Price Is Right.

Beginning with the September 23 episode, viewers will regularly see Wayne, Jonathan, and Tiffany Coyne in new daytime episodes.

In the meantime, viewers can enjoy older episodes on-demand via Paramount+ and the Ultimate Zonk Redemption Night for Let’s Make a Deal Primetime on CBS on Friday, September 13.

Let’s Make a Deal Primetime Ultimate Zonk Redemption Night airs Friday, September 13 at 8/7c on CBS. Let’s Make a Deal Season 16 premieres on CBS on Monday, September 23 at 10/9c.