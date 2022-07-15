Sophie Turner welcomes second child with husband Joe Jonas

Sophie Turner at an HBO Emmy After Party held at The Pacific Design Center. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have quietly welcomed their second child together.

Representatives for both stars confirm the gender of their baby in a statement to the press.

“Joe and Sophie are happy to announce the arrival of their baby girl,” the reps said.

The couple welcomed their first baby together, daughter Willa, in July 2020 and the pair now have another daughter whose name was not revealed.

The Game of Thrones actress confirmed that she and her husband, 32, were expecting their second child together two months ago.

“It’s what life is about for me – raising the next generation,’ she said in an interview with Elle magazine in May, continuing:

“The greatest thing in life is seeing my daughter go from strength to strength. We’re so excited to be expanding the family. It’s the best blessing ever.”

Sophie Turner gave birth earlier this month

According to TMZ, the 26-year-old actress gave birth to the couple’s second daughter earlier this month in Miami.

The couple is reportedly home with their newborn. The Hollywood pair own an $11 million waterfront property located in Bay Point Island, Miami.

Turner was subject to pregnancy rumors in February after she was spotted with a baby bump; however, she did not confirm the baby news until months later.

The Game of Thrones star has an ambassadorship for Louis Vuitton and has starred in numerous campaigns for the brand.

The actress also cradled her baby bump on the carpet at the 2022 Met Gala in New York City, where she posed with her husband, Joe Jonas in a stunning Louis Vuitton gown.

She garnered fame playing Sansa Stark at just 15 and was nominated for an Emmy. Her latest project, The Staircase premiered on HBO Max on May 5, 2022.

Sophie Turner explains why she protects her children’s privacy

Sophie Turner doesn’t share photos of her daughter Willa nor does she maintain any social media accounts for her children.

In her interview with ELLE magazine in May, Turner detailed why she keeps her child away from the spotlight.

“My daughter never asked for any of this,” she explained. “I know what it can do to your mental health to be in this industry, and to be photographed every day and have the comments. It’s not something I want her to deal with unless she says, ‘This is what I want to do.’”

“We’re quite strict about that. We’ll encourage her to do whatever she wants but I don’t think we would professionally let her do anything until she’s 18. I also feel quite strongly about my daughter not becoming a nepotism child.”

As previously reported, the actress put the paparazzi on blast for taking photos of her child in May 2021 – about a year before the interview.

She made a similar point in a statement on social media, arguing that fame is a choice her daughter should make when she is legally an adult.