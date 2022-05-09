Sophie Turner explains rejecting Kendall Jenner’s Met Gala invitation

Sophie Turner and Kendall Jenner’s red carpet look. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMediaJohn Nacion/StarMaxWorldwide

Sophie Turner dropped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and talked about rejecting Kendall Jenner’s Met Gala invite because she was starstruck by the model.

The pregnant actress also discussed her third marriage anniversary with Joe Jonas and her new television series, The Staircase.

The British actress was photographed sporting a baby bump before announcing that she was pregnant with her second child.

Sophie Turner explains why she turned down Kendall Jenner’s Met Gala invite

The 26-year-old actress explained why she turned down Kendall Jenner’s invite to a Met Gala afterparty during her appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

“She was at the Met, and I love the Kardashians,” Turner confessed, continuing, “but I think she’s, like, so gorgeous in real life, and I was so struck by her beauty, and she invited me to this low-key afterparty.”

Turner then reveals how she turned down the invitation:

“She went, like, ‘Do you want to come?’ And I just went, ‘No, no, I don’t.’ And I’m like, ‘Why? Why do I do this to myself?’”

The pregnant star said she went home and had some pasta, thinking about being at the afterparty.

Sign up for our newsletter!

In an interview with Elle magazine, she spoke about how becoming a mother made her “less cool” and called being a parent her “best blessing ever.”

“I’ve done the big franchises. So now, because I don’t have all the time in the world, if I want to commit to something on TV, it would have to be special, she said, continuing:

“I want to move forward with the weirder things. To go, ‘That was crazy and unlike anything I’ve ever done before.’ That’s what excites me about the film industry.”

Turner joined the main cast of the true-crime series The Staircase and spoke to the magazine about how being a mother helped shape her career decisions.

Sophie Turner admits she is “really bad” around celebrities

The Game of Thrones star spoke about her surprise at being invited to the star-studded events before dishing out on her behavior around fellow Hollywood stars.

“I can’t quite fathom that I’m actually invited to these things, and I’m not, like, a competition winner, you know? So, I mean, every celebrity I come into contact with, I act up or say something stupid,” she explained.

“And recently, if a celebrity interacts with me, I immediately shut them down, and I’m like, ‘I don’t want anything to do with you.’ And secretly, I’m like, ‘Oh, my God!’” she said, getting laughs from the audience and Fallon.