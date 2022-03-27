Sophie Turner shows off her bare baby bump in a crop top on walk in LA with Joe Jonas

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas attended the 62nd Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in 2020. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Sophie Turner showed off her growing baby bump in a white crop top while enjoying a casual walk with her husband Joe Jonas in Los Angeles.

The Game of Thrones star is yet to announce her pregnancy, but appears to be sporting a growing bump.

The 26-year-old married Joe Jonas in 2019, and in July 2020, she gave birth to a daughter named Willa Jonas.

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas wear matching white tops

The love birds, who are expecting their second child together, both wore matching white shirts and casual pants during a walk on a sunny day in LA.

Turner wore a cropped white shirt and had her red hair in a french braid. She clutched a blue-and-gold duffel purse with the name “Turner” on it and a blue Hydro Flask water bottle.

Pic credit: Khrome / SplashNews.com

The actress completed her casual look with faded denim jeans, green and white trainers, and a pair of black sunglasses.

Pic credit: Khrome / SplashNews.com

The Jonas Brothers singer wore a white tank top with his arm tattoos on full display.

He added a stylish crochet bucket hat and a necklace to his casual attire. Jonas tucked his tank top into beige pants and wore white Adidas sneakers.

He accessorized with a short necklace and see-through glasses.

The couple walked side-by-side in the Los Angeles neighborhood as Turner’s low-rise jeans gave a full display of her growing baby bump.

Last year, Joe Jonas opened up about their relationship during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Joe told to the Wall Street Journal that he “got very into” building Legos with his wife.

“My wife and I probably built 10 monstrous Legos,” Joe recalled. “It was also quite funny, because I was super focused on helping her, but then I was getting easily distracted and playing Fortnite.”

Joe revealed that the couple argued about him being distracted by the popular video game. He continued, “She loves her organization and it’s completely different from the way I would build it: ‘You do you; I’ll be here for support.'”

How Sophie Turner met Joe Jonas

Sophie Turner, who gained international fame playing Sansa Stark on the HBO series Game of Thrones, started dating the American musician in 2016. They got engaged the following year and had a Las Vegas wedding in 2019. In an interview in Vogue, she opened up about how the pair met.

“We had a lot of mutual friends, and they’d been trying to introduce us for a long time. We were following each other on Instagram and he direct-messaged me one fine day, out of the blue.”