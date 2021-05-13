Sophie Turner blasts paparazzi for taking pictures of her baby daughter, Willa, without permission

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas have been very protective of their 10-month-old daughter, Willa. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Sophie Turner took to her Instagram story recently to slam the paparazzi for taking a photograph of her baby without permission.

Why did Sophie Turner slam the paparazzi?

In the video, which has since-been deleted from Instagram, Turner did not mince her words as she shared her disgust as she also revealed that the photos that had been taken had already circulated and been sold off.

“Yesterday some paparazzi managed to get a picture of my daughter and I, and I just want to say that the reason that I am not posting pictures of my daughter and making sure that we can avoid paparazzi at all costs is because I explicitly do not want those photos out there,” she said.

“She is my daughter. She did not ask for this life, to be photographed. It’s f***ing creepy that grown old men (are) taking pictures of a baby without their permission. I’m sickened, I’m disgusted, and I’m respectfully asking everyone to stop following us around and stop trying to take pictures of our daughter and especially printing them.”

What did fans have to say about the issue?

After the video was reposted to Twitter, fans wasted no time in sharing their thoughts on the issue. Some expressed empathy for the Game of Thrones actress and her husband, Jonas Brothers singer Joe Jonas. One fan replied to the reposted video, saying, “As she should for protecting her daughter I have so much respect. For those who trying to see her daughter leave them alone.”

Pic credit: Twitter@HerrRebeka

Another user wasn’t so understanding, saying, “It’s not right, but at the same time knowing paparazzi is out she should’ve been more careful you know? It sucks and it’s disgusting that they do this but it’s not entirely the paparazzi fault.”

George Clooney, Amal Clooney, Dax Shepard, and Kristen Bell have had issues with the paparazzi in the past

While news of the couple’s baby daughter being photographed without consent is certainly disturbing, this is not the first time celebrities have taken issue with the paparazzi.

George and Amal Clooney lost it when a photographer for the French magazine Voici scaled a fence and climbed into a tree in 2017 in order to take photographs of then-17-month-old twins, Ella and Alexander, as Amal held the children outside the couple’s home in Italy.

Celebrity couple powerhouse Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell became enraged at the paparazzi attempting to take photographs of their two daughters, Delta and Lincoln, and they managed to institute real change in the industry.

The duo began a hashtag campaign and boycott called the No Kids Policy, which requests that magazine publications do not buy or sell photographs of the children of celebrities that were not authorized by the parents.

Bell shared with Huffington Post that their efforts had already seen the tremendous effect in just the first three months, saying that People Magazine, Entertainment Weekly, The Huffington Post, Buzzfeed, Entertainment Tonight, and The Insider had committed to the policy.

While there is still much work to be done to protect the children of the rich and famous, Turner and other celebrities continue to provide hope that the lives of the innocent are being respected by the press.