Is Sophie Turner pregnant again? Star spotted with bare belly out during walk with Joe Jonas

Sophie Turner started dating Joe Jonas in 2016 and the pair share a daughter. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Sophie Turner put her bare belly on display wearing a white crop top, sparking pregnancy rumors.

Last week, the 25-year-old Game Of Thrones star sparked baby rumors after donning a body-fitting green dress leading many fans to believe it is a baby bump.

The couple also attended the Super Bowl over the weekend, where the actress was spotted wearing an oversized Eminem shirt and baggy trousers.

Sophie Turner touches her bare belly while out with her family

Joe Jonas and Sophie were out on Valentine’s Day to get some sun with their young daughter in the Los Feliz neighborhood of Los Angeles.

Turner was spotted placing her hand on her bare belly in photos published by the Daily Mail.

The actress wore a white crop top, which exposed what appeared to be a baby bump.

The actress looked relaxed in her casual attire, wearing brown sweatpants, a brown sweatshirt tied around her waist with matching slippers.

In the photos, Joe Jonas wore a blue jacket, a white T-shirt, and blue denim jeans while holding their 1-year-old daughter, Willa.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Turner is not a fan of paparazzi taking photos of her daughter. As previously reported, the actress put them on blast for taking pictures of her daughter without permission.

“Yesterday some paparazzi managed to get a picture of my daughter and I, and I just want to say that the reason that I am not posting pictures of my daughter and making sure that we can avoid paparazzi at all costs is because I explicitly do not want those photos out there,” she said continuing with a profanity-laced attack on the cameraman.

In July 2020, Turner gave birth to the couple’s daughter — they tied the knot in May 2019 in Las Vegas. They also held a second marriage ceremony that year in Paris, France.

Sophie Turner shared baby bump photos from her first pregnancy

The couple has not released a statement on whether they are expecting another baby. However, while Turner was pregnant with Willa, she shared baby bump photos with her 14.8 million Instagram followers.

After giving birth, the Dark Phoenix actress shared throwback photos of her baby bump.

In one of the throwbacks, she appears in a swimming pool with her dog wearing a bikini.

She shared another photo in which her hubby Joe Jonas puts it hand out, reaching for her baby bump.

In another throwback photo, published a few months after giving birth, she sported a different bikini as she relaxed in her garden.

In a recent Insta post, Sophie shared her first role of 2022 in HBO miniseries, The Staircase.

The series, which stars Colin Firth and Toni Collette, will be released in the Spring.