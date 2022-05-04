Sophie Turner displays her baby bump as she talks motherhood in new interview

Sophie Turner’s acting debut was on Game of Thrones. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Sophie Turner puts her growing baby bump on display while gracing the cover of Elle UK’s June issue.

The 26-year-old actress confirmed she is expecting her second child at the Met Gala in New York earlier this week.

In the candid interview, Turner spoke about her marriage, career, and motherhood.

She was recently subject to pregnancy rumors earlier this year after being spotted with what appeared to be a baby bump while walking with her husband, Joe Jonas.

Sophie Turner talks about raising the next generation

Turner had a Facetime interview with Elle Magazine from a hotel room in New York and got candid about how motherhood changed her.

“I used to be so rock ’n’ roll and spontaneous,” she said to the interviewer, who noted that she fake sighed before continuing:

“I’m sure there’s a part of me that’s still like that, deep down. But becoming a mum, you just become way less cool. I’m like an old woman.”

Sophie Turner started dating Joe Jonas in 2016, and the couple welcomed their first child, a daughter named Willa, in July 2020.

The Game of Thrones alum actor, who is expecting her second child, expressed her excitement about motherhood.

“It’s what life is about for me – raising the next generation,” she said smiling, adding:

”The greatest thing in life is seeing my daughter go from strength to strength. We’re so excited to be expanding the family. It’s the best blessing ever.”

The 26-year-old, who married Jonas in 2019, told the magazine that the couple invited random people at the Billboard Music Awards to their wedding.

Sophie Turner speaks about her career goals

Sophie Turner made her acting debut at 15 years old in HBO hit series Game of Thrones.

The series concluded in 2019 and she has starred in very few television and movie roles since giving birth to her daughter.

The actress is set to star in the upcoming true-crime drama The Staircase as Margaret Ratliff.

During her cover issue interview with Elle, she spoke about her career plans.

“‘I’ve done the big franchises. So now, because I don’t have all the time in the world, if I want to commit to something on TV, it would have to be special, she said, continuing:

“I want to move forward with the weirder things. To go, ‘That was crazy, and unlike anything I’ve ever done before.’ That’s what excites me about the film industry.”

The Staircase premieres on HBO Max on May 5, 2022.