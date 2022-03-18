SNL star Chris Redd shares why he won’t ‘stir the pot’ in feud between Pete Davidson and Kanye West

Saturday Night Live’s Chris Redd at the Comedy Central Roast Of Alec Baldwin. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

When it comes to the ongoing feud involving rapper Kanye West and Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson, Davidson’s SNL castmate Chris Redd said he’s staying out of it when it comes to the show.

West has been launching various attacks and threats aimed at Davidson for several months due to the SNL star dating Kim Kardashian.

While it seems it could make for new material for comedians, Redd recently commented about the feud, indicating he “won’t stir the pot” as he thinks it’s “unhealthy” to make jokes about it during SNL.

Chris Redd gives thoughts on Kanye West and Pete Davidson feud

The Kanye West and Pete Davidson feud has unfolded online before peoples’ eyes, with West posting on his official Instagram about the comedian regularly. In addition, he’s mentioned both Davidson and Saturday Night Live in song lyrics perceived as threats by some people.

Davidson has been mostly quiet about the feud due to not being on social media. However, text messages recently surfaced that Davidson sent in which he confronted the rapper for his behavior towards Kim and the children they share.

During an appearance on Sirius XM’s The Jesse Cagle Show, Davidson’s SNL castmate Chris Redd was asked about the ongoing feud. Redd, who grew up in Chicago like Kanye West, explained why he hasn’t gotten involved with jokes about it on SNL.

“I was raised joking. You clown, you clown people. That’s kind of how we come up. We’re from the same place. We know the same people, but at the same time, there is a serious layer to that situation that I just won’t make fun of,” Redd said.

He went on to say he’s made fun of Kanye for certain things but will never make jokes about his mental health.

“I’m not making fun of his mental health. You know, I have my mental health issues myself,” Redd explained. “So I’m very aware of those things. And I never come from that place of making fun of that specifically. His irresponsibility of it is what I make fun of and his ego, but it’s never those things.”

Redd also indicated that he thinks Pete Davidson is handling things well and he wishes the best for Kanye, even though they’re not friends.

“It’s not interesting for me to stir the pot on something that’s just unhealthy,” he said.

Chris Redd is the latest of Davidson’s SNL castmates to comment on the feud. Bowen Yang recently explained how the SNL cast is supporting Davidson.

Redd doesn’t think Kanye liked his SNL impression, has more jokes ready

During the Sirius XM interview, Redd also spoke about getting contacted by certain people he’s done impressions of during Saturday Night Live. He said that Eric Adams and Stephen A. Smith are some of the people he’s heard from that were cool with his impressions of them.

However, Redd shared that he doesn’t think Kanye West appreciates his impression of him on SNL, which included a 2018 sketch involving Redd’s Kanye West meeting with Alec Baldwin’s Donald Trump. Pete Davidson also appeared in the sketch, portraying a reporter.

“I did the impression. He was there with [Dave] Chapelle and some other folks, and I tapped him on the shoulder to say, ‘What up,’ and he didn’t fully turn around. He just did this like Batman thing,” Redd said, turning his back to the camera and briefly looking back over his shoulder.

“So he don’t like it was my takeaway,” Redd said during the interview.

With the feud still going on, Redd also said he’s got new material he’s been wanting to use, though, and is hoping the feud ends.

“I’m really tired of sitting on these jokes, though,” Redd joked, adding, “So I hope they figure it out soon because I ain’t got nothing to do with none of this.”